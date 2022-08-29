Beverly Hills Cop 4 has just taken a huge step forward as two stars join Eddie Murphy in the cast

If you’re a fan of “Beverly Hills Cop” who has long lost faith that a new sequel will ever be released, we don’t blame you. The project has spent an ungodly amount of time in the hell of development, and it so often happens in Hollywood that such projects eventually dissolve into nothingness. Now, however, the impossible seems possible, since the production of the film “Beverly Hills Cop 4” not only began under the title “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley”, but also attracted Taylor Page and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Eddie Murphy in the title role. Cast.

Deadline has a sensation about this development, noting that director Mark Molloy is still tied to directing the film after replacing the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah last spring. The project is being produced by Netflix, and although few plot details are currently available, the advertisement says that the film will tell about Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy, who investigates the “murder of a friend.”

This movie will be the second long-awaited sequel starring Eddie Murphy to be released on streaming in the last few years, since Coming 2 America came out as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive back in March 2021. Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley is starting production now. it is likely that we will see it as part of the upcoming Netflix movie list in 2023, although fans should not expect to know about the official release date until a few months after the movie appears on the subscription service (which is just a Netflix offer). the way of doing business).

Taylor Page has attracted a lot of attention for her role of the eponymous character in the film “Ash” in 2021, and this year she has already starred in two films: “Sharp Stick” by Lena Dunham and “Mac and Rita” by Katie Aselton.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has Two Netflix Movies on His Resume: “The Power Project” by Henry Just and Ariel Shulman and “The Chicago 7 Trial” by Aaron Sorkin. He most recently starred in the Showtime series “Super Pump” and voices Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio.” (the first trailer for the original Disney+ was released last week).

Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley will be the first sequel to the series, filmed since 1994. The original film was a huge hit for Eddie Murphy at the beginning of his career, and in it the actor plays a witty Detroit cop who goes to Beverly Hills. hoping to solve the murder of a childhood friend. Judge Reinhold has starred in all three previous films as Detective William “Billy” Rosewood, Axel’s partner, but it is unclear if he will be part of the third sequel.

Since the events in the movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley” are developing so fast, expect new casting news to be announced soon. In the meantime, you can make good use of your Netflix subscription by watching the best movies on the streaming service.