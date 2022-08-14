“Beverly Hills, 90210” Alum Denise Dawes died at the age of 64 after a battle with meningitis: “Famous Actress”

Almost a week after being hospitalized with meningitis, Denise Dawes died. She was 64 years old.

Celebrity Deaths 2022: Remembering the Stars We Lost

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dawes, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” the sister of Beverly Hills graduate, 90210, Tracey Dawes, confirmed this news on Saturday, August 13. , an Instagram statement posted via the late actress’ account. “Denise Yvonne Dawes was the most amazing sister, an unsurpassed, renowned actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and the last member of my family.”

Tracey added in her social media post: “Denise loved you all. I know she’s watching us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your further prayers. …I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages and silent prayers for my sister. We couldn’t have done it so gracefully and painlessly without all the prayer warriors around the world.”

The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Earlier this month, Tracy revealed that her sister had been hospitalized due to an attack of meningitis, which caused her to fall into a coma.

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and inspiring [so in the original]. I try to keep up my spirits and support those who need it,” Tracy wrote on Instagram on August 7. “I ask for support and prayers for me, my sister and my only immediate family @denisedowse. … Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma, as she was not caused by medical drugs.”

Born in Hawaii in February 1958, the Insecure graduate has appeared in films such as Bio-Dome, Starship Troopers, Ray, Coach Carter and The Call. In particular, she played deputy director Yvonne Teasley in the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” in 24 episodes of the FOX sitcom.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” Actors: Where are they now?

“It’s insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all the years of working on “Beverly Hills, 90210″, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the greatest respect for her talent and tenderness for the loving soul she was,” Jan Ziering wrote in an Instagram comment on Saturday, mourning his former partner in the film. . “Some of my most heartfelt laughs off-screen were between her and me when we worked out the discipline that Mrs. Teasley imposed on my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family and everyone to whom she was dear. God bless you, Denise, pay for this Legacy Key.”

The Pleasantville actress has a sister, Tracy.