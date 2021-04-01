Between Knives and Secrets: Netflix buys for $ 450 million

Netflix dropped a bombshell on the film industry by buying the rights to two sequels between Knives and Secrets for about $ 450 million.

It was previously reported that director Rian Johnson was officially developing Between Knives and Secrets 2, with Daniel Craig. However, the news that streaming wants to make a third sequel with the two collaborators has also reached the public.

The reported $ 450 million price makes the Netflix business the biggest movie purchase in history, and is about twice the budget of The Gray Man, which, at more than $ 200 million, is the most expensive original streaming movie to date. today. However, a service representative said that while the purchase was genuine, the value circulating on some channels was not.

The first sequence of the film will begin shooting on June 28, in Greece, and the cast will begin immediately.

The deal with the production gives Netflix a new franchise to call its own. The first film was distributed by Lionsgate in November 2019 and became a box office sensation, raising $ 311 million worldwide. It is increasingly rare for an original product to burst at the box office so big, so it was no surprise when, in February 2020, the news came that Johnson and Craig were moving forward and turning the story into a franchise.

Even before the production opened in theaters, Johnson always imagined that it would become a franchise of independent mysteries. In September 2019, Johnson said he had a lot of fun working with Daniel Craig and producing a complete film, from creation to completion.

He added: “I was never really interested in making sequences, but this … the idea of ​​making more of these with Daniel as a character, are not sequences. It is exactly what Agatha Christie did. He’s coming up with a new mystery, a whole new place, a whole new cast, a new mechanics of a mystery’s appeal and everything. It would be an explosion ”.

Between Knives and Secrets, Daniel Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, a master detective who investigates the murder of a wealthy police novelist. The original film featured a cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer. In both sequences, Blanc will investigate new mysteries.