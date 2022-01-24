Between Knives And Secrets 2 Will Be Released In 2022 By Netflix

Between Knives: Released in 2019, Between Knives and Secrets was a huge movie success, grossing more than US$ 300 million around the world and attracting a legion of fans who followed Detective Benoit Blanc unraveling the mystery.

Thus, Netflix announced the purchase of the rights to the work in March 2021 and also the production of two future films, among them, Between Knives and Secrets 2, which will be released in the fall of 2022 in theaters and on the platform.

Check out everything we know about the release of this work on Netflix below!

Detective Benoit Blanc will return for more mysteries in Knives and Secrets 2

The release date for the sequel to this blockbuster in the fall of 2022 was announced by Variety and Netflix intends to make a grand release plan for the film.

The film will feature Daniel Craig as the detective again, and while we don’t know anything about the plot yet, it’s been reported that Benoit will be venturing into a new mystery alongside a cast of big names like Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and other stars.

One of the main goals of the streaming platform with this release is to take advantage of the great success of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and Don’t Look Up in awards and use this strategy also with Entre Knives and Secrets 2.

The streaming platform will hold a major pre-release of the work at festivals to enter the awards race and seek great results.

Thus, the launch in the fall of 2022 aims to take advantage of major holidays such as Thanksgiving to also boost the box office and put this work in the mouth of the people, as happened with the first film in the franchise.

And you, what do you expect from Detective Benoit’s next case in theaters?