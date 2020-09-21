Between jewels and luxuries! This is how Cardi B

At just two years old, the rapper’s daughter made her debut on social networks with an expensive outfit and a Louis Vuitton backpack

There is no doubt that when it comes to spoiling her children, Cardi B is the queen. After her separation from rapper Offset, the also singer has focused only on the little Kulture Kiari, product of her marriage to the member of Migos.

And this has been reflected in the luxurious gifts and “affections” that the interpreter has given to the nice girl, since she has been seen wearing designer clothes, jewelry and shoes worthy of a princess as she is treated.

To showcase the possessions that Kulture has in her barely two years of life, the singer of “I Like It”, “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” chose to make an Instagram of her child where she has shared from funny videos, to the best looks of the little girl.

The more than 75 million followers of Cardi B have already been notified about the account of the little Kulture, as her eccentric mother was in charge of announcing to friends and strangers about the stellar appearance of her baby on social networks.

And what better way to present your daughter to the community on Instagram than a beautiful outfit with a Louis Vuitton backpack, demonstrating the class and luxury with which Offset’s baby lives, too.

In the last post of Kulture you can see various very expensive jewels, inlaid with gold and diamonds, as well as a watch and a chain that bear the name of who will now be the faithful squire of his mother, because as seen in another post, accompanies her everywhere.

“She’s going to be raised in a mansion, she’s going to have whatever she wants from me and her dad, but I also want her to be humble. I’m going to take her to her cousins, to her grandmother’s house, and I want her to see how people in my community live. I want it to be humble, to share, not to be believed. I will teach you as many languages ​​as I can.

“I have heard that when you are very young, you learn quickly. I want him to speak at least four languages: Spanish, English, French and I love Italian. I love how those people talk! I am very proud of my Hispanic heritage ”, was what Cardi B confessed at some point to People about raising her daughter.



