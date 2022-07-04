Betty White and Bob Saget were both missed during flashbacks this year, but why did it happen to such big icons?

Betty White and Bob Saget have touched several generations of fans thanks to their comedic works, the first of which, in particular, “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and the second — “Full House”. So of course, when both comedy icons passed away earlier this year, fans were very sad, expecting to see these icons during the tribute In Memoriam. Only Betty White and Bob Saget have already been overlooked at this year’s awards ceremony. So why did this happen?

If you’ve been following the news, you may already know that Betty White was noticeably absent during the In Memoriam segment at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. She wasn’t alone. The actress of “Sharp Visors” and “Harry Potter” Helen McCrory, who died in 2021, was also absent from this segment. Then, during the “Oscar in Memory” segment, Bob Saget was also completely absent, and this was not even the end of the disparaging attitude towards the actors.

Let’s start with BAFTAS. Betty White has starred in many films and is known for her role in the comedy with Ryan Reynolds ten years ago. This comedy will be nothing less than “The Proposal,” a comedy that has led to many exchanges between the two stars over the years, including a viral video of the pandemic era. However, she did not get into the memories segment, although the BAFTA website in this case may give us a clue as to why:

Due to the number of people we would like to recognize at the same time and the limited time during which we have to do this, individuals can only be represented in a television program once. Decisions on who will be selected for inclusion are made by the BAFTA Obituaries committee, which reviews more than 200 names a year.

So, apparently, the star of the “Proposal” did not get on this list after the committee looked at such a large number of possibilities. Interestingly, Betty White actually ranked high enough to get into the In Memoriam segment during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. In this case, however, notable neglect included Bob Saget.

Bob Saget is probably best known for his stand-up and work on “Full House,” but he is also known for one film in particular, although he has appeared in others. He is known for directing the cult class “Dirty Work”, which starred and was written by another great comedian of the late period: Norm McDonald. Thus, even if he himself had never received an Oscar nomination, one would think that he could occupy a high place and be loved enough to get his five seconds of airtime, but presumably Oscar also had a lot of names to think about.

I mention Saget also because, more recently, the actor of “Full House” seems to have been rejected for the second time at the Tony Award ceremony in 2022. In the case of Tony, his friend and TV colleague John Stamos actually spoke out about the disparaging attitude towards Bob Saget in memory, especially naming some of the notable theatrical works that his friend had done.

The Emmys are probably the best place to pay homage to TV icons. They won’t air until September 12 this year, but given Betty White’s iconic role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls and Bob Saget bringing Danny Tanner to life on screen in both Full House and Fuller House, one would expect fans to see “In Memorial” is a tribute to two wonderful comedians. The 74th annual Emmy Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on NBC a few days after the airing of the Creative Emmy Awards on September 3 and 4. The nominations will appear even earlier — the star of “This is Us” is already applying for a partner — and will be announced on July 12.