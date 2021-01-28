Betty Cooper unmasked her brother

Riverdale season 5 continued to work out the loose ends with the videotape killer, but who was the author of the series? Riverdale came to a head with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) finding out who had been beating people up in the American city.

On her side, Betty realized that the only person with the capabilities and resources to commit the murders was her brother Charles Smith (Wyatt Nash). Likewise, Charles admitted to eliminating members of Stonewall Prep, including Joan Berkley (Doralynn Mui) and Bret Weston Wallis (Sean Depner) in an attempt to protect Betty.

Eventually Betty and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) realized that Charles was still dating Chic Cooper (Hart Denton) and got his incarcerated boyfriend of his to kill Bret before he could speak. Recall that Betty’s irrefutable proof came when she found out that Charles had been tapping her cell phone and confronted him about it.

Likewise, Betty (Lili Reinhart) was shocked to learn that her brother and her father were serial killers and she was also concerned about her mother Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) when she learned of the outcome of she.

For their part, Jughead and Betty believed that Charles was also the author, but he denied it, implying that he knew who was behind the disturbing films, but refused to reveal anything.

So in the end, it turned out that Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins) was the one who made the images, but it was for an innocent enough reason: to stop Jughead from leaving town. But over time, Jellybean got more people from the Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) Community Center to participate in making the videotapes.

Although he later did have to up the ante when simply being a voyeur no longer had the desired effect on Jughead. Therefore, he began to do recreations and copied the original footage that was available for rent on Blue Velvet Videos.

On the other hand, Jellybean and his friends managed to make the videotapes all over Riverdale, all in an attempt to keep Jughead in his life. Although FP was shocked, Jellybean was forgiven for her behavior as the family moved in with Jughead who now inevitably goes to the University of Iowa.