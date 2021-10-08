Better Things: Season 5 Will Be The Last Of The Series; See Details!

The series Better Things, acclaimed FX comedy created and starring Pamela Adlon, will come to an end after the premiere of season 5, scheduled for 2022. The information was confirmed by the actress in an interview with Deadline, when she thanked the network and demonstrated his affection for the production and team members — and leaving the doors open for possible return in the future.

“I will be eternally gratified by FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and the way I want the world to be seen. Doing this show taught me a lot. Thanks to my team and cast. I can’t wait for people to discover and rediscover Better Things. [Season 5] will be a conclusion for Sam Fox [his character], at least for now,” she commented.

The series, scripted and directed by Adlon, is inspired by his real life. The plot revolves around an actress and single mother who raises her three daughters while facing the challenges of working in Hollywood — as well as caring for her mother who lives across the street. The attraction approaches different themes with a lot of humor and realism.

Since its debut, the series has been praised by audiences and critics, which has earned several nominations for TV awards — and it has already won 5 Emmys. In addition to this success, Adlon is known and praised by the media for his supportive role in social causes. She was one of the first celebrities to support an ongoing strike in the US, which seeks to achieve better working conditions for people who work behind the scenes of Hollywood productions.

Such qualities on and off screen make the actress seen as one of the most important creators in the industry right now. This led FX to offer a new deal for her to develop another program for her grid, as well as for other Disney divisions.

Season 5 of Better Things was commissioned by FX last year and is currently undergoing recording. The last batch of episodes will hit the channel in 2022, but no date has been set yet. In Brazil, the 4 seasons of the series are available on Star+.