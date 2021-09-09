Better than Apple? Ulefone publishes video comparing the Armor 12 5G audio with the iPhone 12

Launched a few months ago by Ulefone, the Armor 12 5G is the manufacturer’s latest bet for the robust cell phone market, arriving with a sturdy construction and intermediate hardware focused on users looking for a device for everyday use.

The company recently released two videos highlighting both the quality of the speakers and the FM radio feature, a function that is present in most Armos devices and is a differential compared to competitors that require the use of headphones as an antenna.

The Armor 12 5G is a robust device with a very resistant construction, directly competing with some models developed by Caterpillar. It is an intermediate model that comes to market with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen and HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and no high refresh rate, keeping the standard 60Hz.

As for the hardware, the smartphone uses the MediaTek platform, being equipped with the Dimensity 700 processor — which supports the 5G network — and the Mali-G57 GPU with 8 GB of RAM memory. In addition to these settings, the phone also has some other interesting features, such as dual HiFi speakers and the FM radio that works without headphones, for example.

In the first video, Ulefone shows the sound quality of the Armor 12 5G model compared to the iPhone 12, presenting users with the phone’s performance in various scenarios, such as consumption of movies, music or games, indicating that the Android model has a certain advantage over Apple.

In the second video, however, the company only introduces the FM radio feature that works even without a headset connected, something that is still required in other models.

Ulefone Armor 12 5G

82.5 x 175.9 x 14.25 mm

6.52 inches – 1600×720 px

6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

700 Dimension Processor

Mali-G57 MC2

8 GB of RAM memory

128GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras

48 MP main sensor

8 MP sensor with ultrawide lens

2 MP sensor with macro lens

2 MP sensor with depth lens

5G connection and digital reader

5.180 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 11 operating system

Dimensions: 175.9 x 82.5 x 14.25 mm

Weight: 296 grams

