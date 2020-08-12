Better safe than sorry: XBox Series X

The Halo Infinite delay is good for 343 Industries’ video game, but Xbox Series X runs out of its main workhorse in November.

The X has temporarily disappeared from the unknown. We will agree that this scenario is undesirable for Microsoft: Halo Infinite is delayed to 2021. Not surprisingly, it is less understandable; in fact, the longer the hours go by, the more I understand that 343 Industries had that surely complex conversation to tell each other that November was too hasty a deadline.

We are talking about Halo, it is not just any title.

I remember when Project Scarlett was put on the table at The Game Awards 2019 with a name and surname, surrounded by lights and hundreds of thousands of people happening from their homes who took the most statuettes. Meanwhile, Phil Spencer came out on stage and introduced what was to be the new generation. The idea still sounds great in the long term, but everything was far away; the only thing that seemed closer, more real, was Halo. Even if we had not seen anything, in every interview, quote, press release or statement, Halo Infinite was spoken of as the main banner of what we now know as Xbox Series X.

The role of Xbox Series X in November is hurt

The Master Chief sells consoles. If you are not in November shaking hands with this new generation cycle of Microsoft, I am afraid that the launch is going to suffer greatly. Initial sales, hopelessly, too.

A new generation is something that happens once every seven years. Both Sony and Microsoft are aware of what it is like to appear on the market with a lukewarm catalog of games and a bad price. Tripping over at least one of these stones again is like starting a chess game with fewer pieces than your opponent. That is why it is not worth it for Microsoft to say that Xbox Series X is going to come out with “thousands of launch games”, because as a user of the brand that I am, I had assumed that Halo is worth more than thousands of games whenever a unit enters my home. of this imposing machine.

I’m really sorry for Phil Spencer’s planning team. They are doing a great job of putting the player ahead. Project xCloud is a treat for handheld gaming enthusiasts; Xbox Game Pass still looks like something from the future, and at the same time, the company’s communication is sometimes still anchored to bad practices from the past. Craig’s joke, the Brute turned meme, was called “Xbox’s mascot” by Spencer himself. It turned out to be a joke with an expiration date.

And now that? Halo Infinite’s delay is indefinite. It can come out in March that can arrive in October 2021. Canceling the Xbox One version would be a solution to the benefit of the Xbox Series X version, limited by the need to see the light in the entire ecosystem. That would entail, at the same time, a loss for those who got an Xbox One at the time clinging to the promise of being able to play the sixth main episode of the brand’s fetish license.

I wonder now what the price will be then, if the absence of Master Chief will translate into a more attractive figure than expected or if from Redmond they have any surprises up their sleeve. I want to trust that there is still a game.



