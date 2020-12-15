Better Professional Skills of Strategy Game Players

A team of researchers has undertaken a new study to find out whether strategy video games are indicative of management skills. According to the results, those who play the strategy game are better at many skills required in the professional field.

Human resources professionals blend assessment tools with game elements to make them more interesting and attractive to candidates, and design and use “serious games” that can support skill assessment and development. Commercial video games are not often preferred for screening or testing candidates, although there is evidence that they are indicative of a variety of professionally valuable skills at this point.

Now a team of researchers has investigated whether strategy video games are indicative of management skills, and if so, which management skills. The results look pretty striking.

Strategy game players are better at problem solving, organizing and planning:

As part of the study, the team asked forty business students to play Civilization, one of the popular strategy games on the market, and participate in some assessment exercises. As a result of the examinations, it was noticed that the students who got high scores in the game had better problem solving, organizing and planning skills compared to the students with low scores.

However, preliminary analysis of in-game data, including player interactions and chat messages, suggests that strategy games such as Civilization can be used for more precise and holistic “secret assessments”, including personality assessments.

Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world and also the founder of social media giant Facebook, said in a statement in 2016, “I’ve been playing Civilization since middle school. It’s my favorite strategy game and one of the reasons I got into engineering.”

In Civilization, a strategy game often compared to chess, players build a civilization from antiquity to the modern era by operating in many different areas, including expanding and protecting borders, building new cities, developing infrastructures, exploring new technologies and maintaining the economy. is required. If you want to examine the details of the research, you can click on the link.



