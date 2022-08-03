Better call Saul, who is facing a lawsuit for robbing a real tax company

A real tax company sued Better Call Saul for stealing their trademarks and image. The fraudulent activities of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler intensified in season 6 of Better Call Saul when they devised an elaborate (and ultimately deadly) scheme to overthrow Howard Hamlin. As part of this conspiracy, they enlisted the reluctant help of Jimmy’s old targets, the Kettlemans.

As fans of “Better Call Saul” well remember, Jimmy and Kim first encountered Betsy and Craig Kettleman back in the first season in the storyline about the embezzlement of money by county treasurer Craig and attempts to get off the hook for his crimes. Season 6, episode 2 “Carrot and Stick” then revealed that Betsy and Craig, a few years after those events, now run a shadowy tax company called “Sweet Liberty Tax Services”, advertising their one-day clothes with a familiar giant. inflatable Statue of Liberty. After initially refusing to participate in Jimmy and Kim’s Howard-related schemes, the Kettlemans were finally forced to play the fool when Kim threatened to turn them in to the IRS for old-age fraud.

Now it seems that AMC and Better Call Saul will have to bring in their own legal counsel after the real tax company sued the fictional Sweet Liberty tax service. According to The Wrap, Liberty Tax Services filed a lawsuit claiming that the show was intentionally abused and deprived of its image, and also claimed that the show’s storyline about shadow tax services is “dilution, slander, humiliation and insulting lies.” The suit partially says:

“Of all the names that the Defendants could have used for the tax business depicted in Episode 2, they decided not to be original at all, but instead to strip off the famous Liberty Tax trademarks that have been used for more than 25 years and simulate the actual location of Liberty Tax by simply adding the word “Sweet” before the Liberty Tax trademark.”.

“Better call Saul,” apparently partly used the name of the tax office Sweet Liberty as an excuse to present an inflatable statue of Liberty, which would later stand over the law office of Saul Goodman, owned by his own shopping center. Of course, it’s possible that the writers also intended to strike at some real tax services by portraying Sweet Liberty as a shady operation. And this, perhaps, makes the storyline justified as a work of satire.

It remains to be seen how this lawsuit against “Better Call Saul” will eventually play out. But if Jimmy McGill had defended the show in court, no doubt some unorthodox methods would have been used when he tried to get his clients off the hook. In fact, a big part of the fun of “Better Call Saul” is how the series incorporates real legal issues into the drama, delving deep into law books to find obscure details that help enrich the narrative. However, it can be argued that the writers of “Better Call Saul” should have delved deeper into their own imagination when they called the dubious Kettleman company, given the legal consequences that have now arisen as a result of their work.