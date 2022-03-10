Better Call Saul: Which season of the drama will premiere on Netflix in the coming days

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel that first premiered in early 2015 on the AMC broadcast network following criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), will return to Netflix with season 5, a few weeks before the final installment debuts on US network television.

Recall that Better Call Saul season 5 was released in February 2020 through AMC. Two years have passed since then, and now fans of the Peter Gold-produced series will be able to rejoice as all ten episodes of the fifth installment will appear on streamer Netflix in a few days.

According to the specialized site What’s on Netflix, season 5 of Better Call Saul will premiere on Netflix on April 4, just two weeks before the debut of the sixth and final installment of the crime drama, which will put an end to Saul Goodman while promising arrive with a load of explosive drama, especially after the events that occurred at the end of the fifth season.

As fans may recall, Better Call Saul season 5, which will appear on Netflix US, followed Jimmy McGill (before he became Saul Goodman), following the death of his brother Chuck. Fans of the show witnessed how the terrible loss greatly affected the character of Bob Odenkirk, as it was he who was the focus of admiration for him to train as a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul Season 6 is scheduled to air in two parts. The first wave of episodes will premiere on Monday, April 18 through AMC, while the next wave is scheduled to launch on July 11 with the remaining episodes of the series.

It is important to remember that the series is presenting a huge delay with the arrival of season 6 due to the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic and then by the restrictions established on the film set. A series of security protocols, which are mandatory to comply with in order to avoid any risk of contagion.

So far, no details about Better Call Saul season 6 have been revealed. It is expected that in the next few days, AMC will at least release the first promotional trailer that will allow fans to get an idea of ​​what is to come, after the betrayal of Lalo Salamanca at the end of the fifth installment.