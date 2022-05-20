Better Call Saul: What we suspected about the actress who plays Kim’s mom

Better Call Saul Season 6 featured the penultimate episode of the first part of the sixth and final season on May 16. Where the true past of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is seen and what she did when she was young with her mother supporting her to steal. However, one of the things that fans were surprised by was the performance of the actress who played her mother.

During the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 titled “Ax & Grind”, Kim Wexler flashbacks begin to show. Where a store detective catches young Kim shoplifting. Her mother then arrives at the scene and scolds her strongly, saying all kinds of words to her. Fortunately, she is not prosecuted by the officers and they both return with a warning to her car.

But when mother and daughter leave the store, their dynamic changes completely. Kim’s mother actually shows pride in her daughter’s audacious theft, where she then reveals that she stole the earrings that her daughter was caught stealing in the first place and explains a few things to her. The person in charge of writing these scenes was by the actor who plays Gus Frings, Giancarlo Esposito, who has been directing episodes of the sixth season. However, what really makes this moment stand out is the actress who plays Kim’s mother.

The actress in charge of playing Kim Wexler’s mother in the sixth season of Better Call Saul is Beth Hoyt. She who is known for appearing on shows like Inside Amy Schumer, Dead To Me, and her work with the YouTube channel, The Key of Awesome. Although the actress had previously appeared in the opening flashback of Better Call Saul season 5, she was yelling at Kim from the driver’s seat of her car. However, what surprised fans this time in the sixth installment is when it is revealed who she really was and the things she taught her young daughter.

Another thing that surprised viewers about actress Beth Hoyt as Kim Wexler’s mom is the physical similarity. In fact, some fans claim that they had to watch the scenes several times to verify if Rhea Seehorn is playing the mother of her own character. Because Kim’s mother’s mannerisms and vocal inflections hide echoes of the future Kim.

Additionally, scenes from Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 demonstrate just how surprisingly Kim Wexler actually got her start in the world of crime, long before she met Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). Where both have now come together to carry out scams today, but which are actually behaviors learned from her mother.