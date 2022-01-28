Better Call Saul: The Walter White Question That Will Be Answered in Season 6

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel that still has its sixth and final season in production, will hit fans’ screens through the AMC broadcast network anytime in 2022. New episodes are being filmed from early last year and news about its update is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

With Better Call Saul Season 6, fans will finally learn the fate that the creators of the crime drama wrote for Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk), the new identity acquired by Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman during the final events of Breaking Bad, with the purpose hiding out in Omaha as a Cinnabon manager while the DEA hunts down Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

One of the questions that is very frequent among fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is if during the timeline in which Gene Takovic appears, Walter White remains alive. It is important to remember, that these events connect with the moments of the final part of the original series.

As fans know, Better Call Saul has kicked off each season with a black-and-white look at Saul Goodman’s future. But, this couldn’t be too far off according to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the creators of the Breaking Bad spin-off series, who are convinced that during those very moments Walter White could still be alive.

During a 2018 interview before Better Call Saul season 4 premiered, Gilligan and Gold joined Odenkirk in an installment of the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, hosted by Kelley Dixon according to EW. And while they were talking about the debut back then, the interpreter of Saul Goodman delved into the situation of Gene Takovic who has been in hiding, and rhetorically asked himself the following:

“He sees a window to be a fuller presence in the world and why would he see that? If news of Walter White’s death reaches Gene, does that make him think, ‘Can I come out of hiding?'”

In this sense, during his speech Gilligan raised the question of whether Walter would still be alive during the Gene Takovic sequences in Omaha. Additionally, Peter Gould added that Better Call Saul hadn’t defined that, nor had Gene been holed up in Omaha for how long. This went on to say the producer about it:

“It is an open question. It’s one that will have to be answered at some point, like a lot of these things.”

With this in mind, Gene’s scenes in Better Call Saul likely took place after the events of the Breaking Bad finale; after all, Saul/Gene has an older appearance, indicating that more time has passed. Therefore, Better Call Saul should show a flashback in season 6 within these flash-forwards, which reveals the moment in which Gene discovers that Walter is dead.