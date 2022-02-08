Better Call Saul: The real reason the Breaking Bad prequel is ending

Better Call Saul officially comes to an end with its sixth and final season. The series, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, served as a spin-off and prequel to Breaking Bad. Both series garnered praise from critics and viewers. To further expand the shared universe, a Breaking Bad sequel, El Camino, debuted on Netflix last October. Here’s why Better Call Saul will end after season 6, and if Gilligan is ready to leave the world of Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad originally ran from 2008 to 2013 and primarily focused on the lives of teacher turned drug lord Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Two years after Breaking Bad came to an end, Gilligan released Better Call Saul, a spin-off that focused on con man and lawyer Jimmy McGill.

To fans of Breaking Bad, the character played by Bob Odenkirk was known as Saul Goodman. The prequel series was to follow Jimmy’s journey as he moved further into a life of helping criminals before meeting Walt and Jesse. Better Call Saul also featured a number of Breaking Bad characters like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

The recent trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 begins to illuminate a path that seemed really impossible in the midst of the pandemic and the problems that the series suffered for the production of this final season. But beyond the new details and the crazy fan theory of knowing the release date, there is a real reason why the Breaking Bad prequel is coming to an end.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould gave an explanation for the show’s cancellation when the season 6 renewal was made. After explaining that it was a “dream come true”, it seems that Gould and Gilligan planned the story they wanted to tell and feel that it can be finished with a sixth and final installment.

As for whether Gilligan would be visiting the Breaking Bad universe in the near future with another project like El Camino, the creator responded with a “probably not.” It’s safe to assume that Vince Gilligan is ready to walk away from this world he created, at least for the time being. After finishing Better Call Saul on his own terms, Gilligan is probably ready to dive into new projects.