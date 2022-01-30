Better Call Saul: The Hidden Breaking Bad Reference Few Fans Have Noticed

Better Call Saul, the drama that follows the life of Jimmy McGill, also known in the professional and criminal world as Saul Goodman, is due to premiere its final season 6 sometime in 2022. Currently, the next episodes are in production and it is expected that the AMC network will soon launch an official announcement about the premiere date.

The series stars Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul, a con-artist and criminal defense attorney who made his first appearance in the second season of Breaking Bad. Some say the Better Call Saul prequel is better than the original drama, but due to its riveting storylines the brainchild of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gold, it’s hard to compare.

The truth is that Better Call Saul does not forget its roots. As the series that chronicles the events leading up to Breaking Bad, the Saul Goodman drama pays tribute to him through a hidden reference at the beginning of each episode, and this has to do with the main theme of the show.

As with Breaking Bad, fans of Better Call Saul have a hard time not remembering the theme tune that plays at the start of every episode of the series. A theme song centered around guitar chords, which sets the mood before the show begins. What many do not know is that this refers to the intro of the series that follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

According to Mental Floss, music composer Dave Porter took the same notes from the Breaking Bad theme song and remixed them into something more surf rock, to better suit the mood of Better Call Saul. The similarities aren’t immediately apparent, but if viewers listen closely, they’ll pick up the familiar strings.

It turns out that when they started working on the Breaking Bad spin-off series, show creators Gilligan and Gold decided to pay homage to Saul Goodman’s roots. And what better constant way to do it, if not during the start of each event in all seasons.