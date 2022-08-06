Better call Saul teases the man who can stop the Genie (it’s a certain)

Only one person can save Gene Takavich from himself in Better Call Saul, but this guardian angel in a cape may not be who you think he is… There are only two episodes left, “Better Call Saul” is balancing on a knife edge. Jimmy breaks down again-this time in Gene’s “Better Call Saul” chronology-and season 6, episode 11 ends with him invading a cancer patient’s house to commit a robbery, despite an obscenely high chance of being caught. Gene is rapidly moving down a dark path, and it seems that “Better Call Saul” is destined to end tragically.

At first glance, Kim Wexler seems like an obvious candidate to prevent Jin from self-destructing. His desperate desire for reconciliation is quite obvious, and it is Kim’s unfortunate phone call that causes this latest regression into Saul Goodman territory. It seems that one gentle word from Gene’s ex-wife would be enough to pull him off the precipice… but is Kim really the hero Jin needs? As a married couple, Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are known to have taken the worst out of each other, and an angry phone call in the 11th episode of season 6 “Better Call Saul” proves that Kim is not really in the mood for tender words.

The real savior of season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul” may be Marion Carol Burnett. Gene targeted Marion to get to Jeff, but they struck up a really nice relationship. Even if Jean’s reasons for visiting Marion are a complete hoax, the respect and affection between them is quite real. But Marion is smart, and when Jean hurries to her house, when the scam goes awry, the quick-witted video amateur looks curiously out of her kitchen window towards the garage, clearly realizing that something is wrong. This eloquent shot from the movie “Better Call Saul” may foreshadow the coming moment when Marion finds out about Gene’s true intentions. Facing her reckoning may be the push Jin needs to break his current downward spiral.

How Marion could stop Gene in the movie “Better Call Saul”

Jimmy McGill’s backstory is filled with strong maternal figures. His late brother Chuck bitterly recalled the love relationship between Jimmy and their mother, and it was the younger brother whom she called on her deathbed. Then Jimmy, as a lawyer, established strong, meaningful connections with older female clients, such as Irene Landry. This maternal relationship has a habit of getting the best out of Jimmy, for example, when he refuses to cheat on Irene at the cost of his reputation. His (very) short time practicing law for the elderly also represents the most honest period of his career Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul. Marion’s pleasant disposition and her motherly nature are very reminiscent of those positive influences from Jimmy’s past, and if anyone can restore his morality at the end of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” it’s Marion.

Marion probably wouldn’t have needed to open her mouth to save Jin from the point of no return. If the heroine Carol Burnett follows her natural curiosity and realizes that Gene has been deceiving her from the very beginning, the obvious disappointment on Marion’s face can serve as an alarm signal that will make the antihero from “Better Call Saul” look at what is happening for a long time. mirror.

“Better call Saul” actually… wouldn’t hurt Marion, right? A heart-to-heart conversation or a disappointing look would probably be enough to prick Gene’s conscience, but what if, as a result of his criminal antics, Marion finds herself involved in a violent act of retaliation as collateral damage or suffers a heart attack because the police searched her house? Of course, this will stop the criminal activities of Gene Takavich, right?