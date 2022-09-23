“Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seahorn Hosts Vince Gilligan’s New Show

The star of the series “Better call Saul” Rhea Seahorn will play the main role in the new Vince Gilligan series.

According to Deadline, the unnamed project will be broadcast on Apple TV+ and is designed for two seasons, and Seahorn will play the main role.

Plot details remain a secret, but the publication described the upcoming project as a “mixed, genre-based drama.” It has also been compared to the “Twilight Zone” and, as they say, “the action takes place in our world, making changes in it, distorting reality, focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way.”

I am OVER THE MOON excited about this!!!!

Words cannot express.

My heart is exploding! https://t.co/rnqGSO1AvU — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) September 22, 2022

Seahorn played lawyer Kim Wexler in the film “Better Call Saul” from 2015 to 2022, and for her performance she was nominated for an Emmy Award.

“After 15 years, I thought it was time to take a break from writing anti-heroes… and who could be more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seahorn? She has had her own show for a long time, and I was lucky to work on it with her,” Gilligan said in a statement about the new project.

“What a nice symmetry to reunite with Zach Van Amburg, Jamie Ehrlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zach were the first people to say yes to Breaking Bad many years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and I and my wonderful longtime partners at Sony Pictures Television are excited to work with them.”

After the loss, fans expressed their suffering on Twitter by sharing Chuck McGill’s remark “what a stupid joke” from an episode of the third season of Chicanery.

“Better call Saul without getting any Emmys, it’s very ironic,” one fan wrote. “In 10 years, people will still be talking about it, and the rest of the shows will become distant memories for everyone.”