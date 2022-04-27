Better Call Saul Season: What we suspected about this character’s death

Better Call Saul, the criminal and legal action drama from the AMC transmission network, is on the air with its season 6 from April 18 and this week it returned with the third episode, to fire one of the characters in the most bloody, just as you saw coming. Without a doubt, it was an emotional journey that many fans felt to see him die, since it did not happen in the way that was expected. (Episode 3 spoilers)

The successful series that follows Jimmy McGill and his transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), with season 6 some of his characters will not be able to see the light that indicates the path to Breaking Bad. This Monday, with the broadcast of episode 3, Better Call Saul fans were devastated after an important death.

Better Call Saul fans know that both Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will make it out of the series alive, as they have a Breaking Bad story arc alongside Walyter White (Bryan Cranston). ) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), but characters like Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), have an uncertain future.

Another who did not make it to Breaking Bad is Nacho Varga, and the third episode of season 6 of Better Call Saul was responsible for explaining why. The character played by Michael Mando in the AMC crime drama found death during this Monday’s broadcast, but not as fans expected, after betraying Lalo and being one of those responsible for the massacre at the end of the fifth installment. , by order of Gustavo Fring.

Better Call Saul fans saw Nacho Varga confronting the Salamanca cousins ​​and then running away. When he found a moment of peace, he finally spoke to his father to practically say goodbye to him, since he knew what was to come. Knowing that Gustavo Fring and Lalo Salamanca were going to chase him, Nacho had no escape.

Nacho’s end in Better Call Saul comes by his own hand as he commits suicide during a tense encounter with Gustavo Fring and Héctor Salamanca (Mark Margolis). It was a devastating moment for fans of the hit series, who were left heartbroken by the end of Michael Mando’s character’s story.

“I thought that Nacho could commit suicide, but I would not have predicted that it would be because of so many people. I thought he might be alone. And he wasn’t quite sure that he would die so soon. It’s a shame. I kind of hope he keeps showing up in a flashback again haha. Rip Nacho Varga”.

“Nacho was probably one of my favorite characters from this series AND from Breaking Bad… I have no words.”

“There’s no way Nacho is going to come out like that…Mike has him. Not so fast, but at least we know he’s a man of his word and his father is safe.”

“I was hoping we could spend more time with Nacho, but this is…a lot.”