Better Call Saul: Season 6 will be split into two parts; look!

Better Call Saul is set to return for its 6th and final season, and actress Rhea Seehorn said it will be different from what happened to the others. According to Kim Wexler’s interpreter, the final year of the series will be split into two parts, just like Breaking Bad.

AMC had also previously confirmed that season 6 of the series would be the longest, with 13 episodes. So far, no information on how they will be distributed in the two parties has been released. There is also no confirmation on when the new episodes will be released, but they are expected to arrive in the first half of 2022.

Seehorn didn’t give many details about how the plot will go forward, but he confirmed that there will be “deep and dark secrets” from Better Call Saul in season 6. During an interview with Variety, the actress stated that “regardless of whether it’s in the script or not, I’ve read it and I can say this season is crazy. It will blow people’s heads off. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

Another information revealed by Seehorn is about the health status of Bob Odenkirk, protagonist of the series. He suffered a heart attack during shooting in July, but the actress confirmed that her colleague is “doing really well”.

Derived from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul debuted in 2015 and featured five seasons, all with 10 episodes. So far, there is no information on AMC’s plans for the 6th release of Better Call Saul, which could indicate that fans may have to wait a little longer.

In addition to Odenkirk and Seehorn, the series’ sixth season also features returns from Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Michael McKean (Chuck McGill) and Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca ).