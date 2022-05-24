Better Call Saul Season 6: Who Died in Episode 7 of AMC’s Crime Drama

Better Call Saul premiered its season 6 on April 18. The crime drama of the AMC transmission network, after 2 years absent from the screens of the fans released the seven episodes of the first part of the sixth installment until this Monday, May 23, when the network aired the long-awaited seventh installment while fans prepare to receive a second wave scheduled for July 11, 2022. (Spoilers for episode 7)

Last week, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould revealed that with the end of the first part of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel, fans would be left worried after a shocking event. And just as he predicted, episode 7 left everyone sitting on the edge of their seats with the arrival of Lalo Salamanca.

Tony Dalton’s character returned to Albuquerque with the end of the first half of season 6 of Better Call Saul to get revenge on Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). But things started to get tense for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) when the kingpin showed up at their door.

During Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7, Jimmy and Kim finally managed to take down Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) with the Sandpiper case. The lawyer was practically humiliated during the mediation thanks to all the trickery set up by the Odenkirk and Seehorn characters.

But, things got interesting when at the end of season 6 episode 7, Howard Hamlin not only made the mistake of visiting Jimmy and Kim at their apartment to congratulate them and find out how they were able to orchestrate the farce that they managed to win the mediation, but he stayed longer than he should have, until Lalo Salamanca showed up.

Lalo went to visit his lawyer, but seeing Howard Hamlin he thought there was trouble on his way, so he solved it by shooting him in the head. Now with Patrick Fabian’s character dead and capo Salamanca back in New Mexico, fans will have to wait for the next wave of episodes to find out what will happen to Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler.