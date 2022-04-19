Better Call Saul Season 6: What we suspected would return alongside Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul, the crime drama that follows Jimmy McGill and his transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), after almost two years away from fan screens, finally arrived this Monday, April 18, just like the network AMC broadcast had it scheduled.

The successful series that premiered in 2015 is coming to an end with season 6 divided into two parts. A second wave of episodes is scheduled to be released on July 11 this year and fans will be able to delight in the return of Breaking Bad’s two main characters, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his partner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). , news that was confirmed last week by series creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan after so many rumors about his return.

While the fan wish may be coming true with the return of Walter and Jesse with Better Call Saul season 6, Gould made fans a promise. The showrunner said that the final episodes of the crime drama will not only intersect with the events of Breaking Bad, but also with the movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which tells the end of the story of Aaron Paul’s character.

In this sense, the three productions immersed in the Breaking Bad universe will meet in season 6 of Better Call Saul. A confirmation that was made after revealing the return of Walter and Jesse as the current AMC drama draws closer to the timeline of the original series that culminated in 2013.

“We’re pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes it’s threads, sometimes it’s ropes,” Gould told EW. “This is the climax – at least for the time being – of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects and weaves them together, but always in the context of the story. by Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout”.

“I don’t think you’ll ever look at Breaking Bad the same way again after watching this entire season.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 will show the end of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman. The final events of the series will also show on screen what happened to Bob Odenkirk’s character after the Breaking Bad timeline, after he became Gene Takovic while he was on the run from his enemies.

Although one of the most anticipated plots by fans of Better Call Saul is related to what will happen to Nacho Varga, Gustavo Fring and Lalo Salamanca after the massacre at the end of the fifth installment, viewers are also eager to know what will happen. with the fate of Kim Wexler, who did not appear in Breaking Bad.