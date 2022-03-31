Better Call Saul Season 6: What we suspected the Kim trailer would show

Better Call Saul will premiere its season 6 on April 18 through the AMC broadcast network with the first wave of episodes. A second part will hit fans’ screens on July 11 to bring a definitive closure to the fascinating story of Saul Godman, the character played by Bob Odenkirk since the second installment of Breaking Bad.

The intense new episodes of Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season are still a few weeks away; and in the meantime, fans continue to formulate theories about the fate of some main characters, based on the promotional trailer released in early March.

Better Call Saul fans hoped for the best for Saul Gooman and Kim Wexler in the crime drama’s final season, but the background song in the Season 6 trailer hints at just the opposite for both characters, according to site Cheatsheet. The theme song could be a huge sign of things to come when the series premieres its latest installment on AMC.

Among all the characters featured in the Better Call Saul season 6 trailer, fans can see Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler as they plot to rip off Howard Hamlin. And although he initially seemed against the idea, he later agrees so he decides to go ahead with his plan. The background song could be a reference to what both characters are up to.

It turns out that the song in the trailer is titled “Days of Wine and Roses,” and it’s from a 1962 movie of the same name, which starred Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick. A film production that according to IMDb, follows an alcoholic who marries a young woman and systematically makes her addicted to drinking, so that both can share their ‘passion’ together. However, her drinking gets so out of control that he dumps her.

This could be the similar case in Better Call Saul for Saul and Kim, but substituting alcohol for deception. The latest installment of the Breaking bad prequel is described as devastating. And while no further details have been revealed, it doesn’t bode well for Kim at the end of the AMC drama. Her own interpreter, Rhea Seehorn, previously told fans that the upcoming episodes will be heartbreaking, while producer and writer Thomas Schnauz told Den of Geek that there would be “more physical and emotional violence in Season 6.”

The truth is that it is believed that Kim Wexler will die in the sixth season of Better Call Saul, a fan theory that gains strength due to the absence of the character in Breaking Bad. However, Odenkirk has revealed in the past that that doesn’t mean she loses her life. This was what the interpreter of Saul Goodman said last year to The Hollywood Reporter:

“In fact, there is a version of life where Kim and Jimmy stay married and have a Mary Matalin and James Carville-style situation. Kim would be a superpowered attorney at the White-Shoe Law Firm, and he would be the complete ambulance chaser all over town. And at night, they go home, take off their costumes and are nice to each other.”

“I don’t think we’re going to go there, but in real life, those strange and seemingly conflicting relationships can be very real,” he added. “They can pass. It’s probably easy to think that Kim dies, or that someone who isn’t visible dies. But there are still a lot of people who die on these shows; the stakes are high. But I’m with you that anything could be the case.”