Better Call Saul Season 6: What we still have to see from its crossover with Breaking Bad

It is impossible to avoid comparisons between Breaking Bad and its famous spin-off Better Call Saul, both created by Vince Gilligan, the most logical reason is that being a derivative series without the first the second would not exist. While Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) turning evil, Better Call Saul explains how the criminal lawyer who helped him named Saul Goodman became so corrupt before he met him.

Set in the early to mid-2000s, starring Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul follows the story of a very peculiar con man named Jimmy McGill who becomes a lawyer and tries to enforce the law in his own way, six years before the events that the public knows in the famous Breaking Bad, until he ends up working for criminals under the name of Saul Goodman.

With 5 seasons praised by critics and the public, Better Call Saul approaches its irremediable end since the chronological moment of the beginning of Breaking Bad is imminent. During its development, fans have celebrated the appearances of the characters from the original series, while wondering how much more they will be able to see of the crossing of both narratives before the prequel culminates.

Ever since it emerged audiences would enjoy Hank’s return with a story with the vivacious and talkative Saul, it was thrilling to see him fulfilled in season five played again by the talented Dean Norris alongside Steven Michael Quezada as Steve Gomez. Joined the rest of the cast that is part of the lawyer’s past when he met Walter in Breaking Bad as Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega), Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) and many others.

Ever since Better Call Saul began its run, Breaking Bad fans have been eagerly waiting for Walter and Jesse (Aaron Paul) to show up, seeing as the sixth season will be their last, it is clear that the time for their guest appearances to occur. it’s over. Currently on Better Call Saul, Gus Fring is building his underground meth lab and waging a war against the Salamancas, two activities that he will continue in Breaking Bad.

Mike agreed to become Gus’s enforcer even though he wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea and Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) is about to get out of jail and will eventually be a key player in getting Jesse and Walter involved. in the drug operation. So will Walt and Jesse appear in Better Call Saul? The producers know fans want to see them, but have vaguely promised that if that happens it won’t be forced.

The announcements of what the latest installment of Better Call Saul will bring is still a mystery, the most obvious way it could connect with Breaking Bad is with an appearance by Bryan Cranston, making a cameo as he did in the sequel film El Camino. that revolved around Jesse and in which it was shown that the actor can reprise the role without tarnishing the perfect arc that we all know. Exploring the transition between the heyday of Saul Goodman’s reign and his disappearance to start a new life in Nebraska, everyone is looking forward to seeing the client whose crimes brought Saul down.