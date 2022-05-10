Better Call Saul Season 6: What Happens To Bob Odenkirk After Leaving Saul Goodman

Better Call Saul returned this Monday with episode 5 of season 6 as it heads towards the end of the first part, which premiered on April 18 through the AMC broadcast network. The hit series that follows Jimmy McGill and his transformation as Saul Goodman will conclude with the story of the criminal defense attorney played by Bob Odenkirk. (Season 6 spoilers)

The sixth and final installment of Better Call Saul has been showing an important side that fans didn’t know about Kim Wexler. The character of Rhea Seehorn has revealed the truly dark part of her and this was revealed as she devised her plot against Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) in the early episodes of Season 6.

As Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill execute their plan, viewers of Better Call Saul have seen how far they are willing to go to get what they want while being driven by ambition. But now that Rhea Seehorn’s character knows that Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is still alive, her paranoia takes over as she hides the truth from her husband.

In the AMC series Jimmy and Kim are constantly being watched by Gustavo Fring’s people, with the purpose of detecting any approach from Lalo Salamanca. But, beyond how things will end for the lawyer couple in Better Call Saul, one of the great mysteries of season 6 has to do with the fate of Wexler, who does not appear or is mentioned in Breaking Bad.

Another concern that fans have is related to where Gene Takovic will be when Better Call Saul ends his story. The series will continue until it reaches episode 13 of season 6 which will be broadcast in the second batch and now there is a long way to go to find out.

Meanwhile, with Better Call Saul season 6 filmed in its entirety, Bob Odenkirk appeared on Good Morning America Monday to talk about both the AMC drama and his new book, admitting he hadn’t gotten into it yet. head who had finished playing the Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman character.

“I know what’s going on [obviously], but I think I need to see it to know that the story is really over.”

The actor referred to the end of Better Call Saul without anticipating what is to come for Gene Takovic or how the story ends. The hope of fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is that the character gets the exit he truly deserves, considering that in this crime-ridden universe, characters rarely have a happy ending. However Bob Odenkirk reiterated once again this Monday that the series will have a great ending and at the same time he said he was proud of the writers and grateful for the great work they did.