Better Call Saul Season 6: What are Jimmy and Kim’s plans in episode 4

Better Call Saul, the crime drama from the NBC broadcast network that premiered its season 6 on Monday, April 18, advanced this week with episode 3 revealing that Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler, do not stop in the execution of their plans to entangle the life of Howard Hamlin, who will end up falling off a cliff with what the pair of lawyers have prepared. (Spoilers for the premiere and episode 3)

During the two-hour premiere of the sixth and final installment of Better Call Saul, fans watched Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill formulate ideas to bring Hamlin down once and for all, for personal gain. And just as announced before launch, the criminal lawyer’s love interest is the mastermind behind it all.

Crime drama fans also witnessed during the premiere how Jimmy and Kim are getting Hamlin involved in a drug deal, when they planted a few grams in his locker at the golf club, and tried to bribe a couple of former clients to accused of fraud.

With the arrival of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3, Jimmy and Wexler continued to execute their plan, but this time managing to obtain a duplicate of Hamlin’s car keys. The question that should be asked here is what dictates the future regarding the development of everything that they have in mind and why they are interested in having access to their car.

Recall that in season 6 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy and Kim began to materialize their plan by spreading the rumor about the alleged drug use of Howard Hamlin. Now, with the duplicate keys and having access to the interior of their vehicle, it would not be difficult to think about the probability that they will end up planting more drugs, but this time in the car. Without a doubt, this could get you into a huge problem that it would be difficult for you to get out of.

With this in mind for Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters, it’s clear they’re going all out against Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul season 6. They want to make sure their future is stronger, which is why Kim Wexler is determined to do whatever it takes to make it happen. As the latest installment of the NBC drama unfolds, there are bound to be some problems for you to deal with, but the bottom line of all, and one of the biggest mysteries in the series, is knowing what your fate will be.