Better Call Saul Season 6: Walter White’s cameo in the trailer for the AMC drama

Better Call Saul hasn’t graced fans’ screens since Season 5 premiered on AMC in February 2020. It’s been two years, but thankfully the TV network is all set for the long-awaited premiere of the final installment. , which will be released in two parts starting on Monday, April 18, while a second batch of episodes will debut on July 11.

As the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date approaches, fans were treated to the first promotional trailer last week, which reveals some of what’s to come for the criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman, who is the result of the transformation of common con man Jimmy McGill (both played by Bob Odenkirk).

When AMC released the trailer for the sixth and final installment of Better Call Saul, fans were left wondering who the mystery man was who appears at the end of the clip alongside Lalo Salamanca. As expected, this motivated the formulation of some theories by the spectators, but everything has remained in pure speculation.

Now Better Call Saul fans have discovered another important detail in the trailer for Season 6 of the AMC crime drama. Viewers dedicated themselves to scrutinizing the video, and according to them, in addition to appearing Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) Among others, there could also be a voice cameo from Walter White, Breaking Bad’s large-scale meth producer, played by Bryan Cranston for 5 seasons.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer Features Walter White Voice Cameo According to Fans

In this sense, some fans of Better Call Saul are convinced that Walter White will appear with a cameo in season 6. According to viewers, in the 1:39 minute cut of the promotional trailer a voice can be heard saying: “Come in whatever happens next, it’s not going to be what you think.” Although the identity of the character saying the lines in front of Mike is unknown, fans believe it to be Walter White.

Better Call Saul fans took to Reddit to discuss the alleged discovery in the Season 6 trailer. Some argue that those are Mike’s words, while others claim it’s the voice of Walter White. So far there has been no confirmation from AMC or the show’s production about whether Bryan Cranston will be reprising his role; however, it would not be strange for the sinister character to cross paths with the series that follows his legal adviser Saul Goodman. This was said by fans on the social network:

“This is Walter’s voice. Go listen to this part carefully.”

“Mike says ‘Whatever happens next,’ the rest is Walter. Listen carefully”.

“Whatever happens next” definitely sounds like Mike, but “it’s not going to be what you think” sounds a lot like Bryan Cranston. I think it sounds different than Mike’s sentence, the voice is a little bit sharper, I don’t know how to explain it, just like Bryan’s.

“I just heard this and I think you might be right. I totally disagreed, until I listened to it over and over again without the first part. I think you might be right!”