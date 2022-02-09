Better Call Saul Season 6: The new preview confirms the return of these 2 characters

Better Call Saul has been long in coming. Season 6, the last of the crime drama that will connect it to the events of Breaking Bad, will hit fans’ screens two years after the fifth installment premiered on the AMC broadcast network in February 2020. , whose ending left everyone in suspense. (Season 6 spoilers)

Finally, this Monday, February 7, the official account of Better Call Saul on the social network twitter shared the first preview of season 6 of the series that follows Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and will show the consequences of what happened with Lalo Salamanca. at the end of season 5.

Let us remember that during the last minutes of the final episode of season 5, Nacho Varga undertook a trip with Lalo to the Salamanca family’s house in Mexico. But, what the latter did not know, is that Gus Fring had other plans for him. Nacho escaped that night letting in the hitmen of the man from Pollos Hermanos to kill Lalo. An assassination attempt which he managed to survive.

In one of the last scenes of season 5 of Better Call Saul, Lalo is seen walking away from the Salamanca family’s country compound and thinking about revenge against Nacho. And just this is what will also be responsible for narrating the sixth installment of the NBC crime drama. The best sign that things are going that way is the first preview of the final installment that confirms the return of two characters known to fans.

In the new Better Call Saul season 6 trailer, police and forensic experts are seen doing their jobs at the scene of the attack, while Leonel and Marco, the Salamanca twins, arrive in their signature suits and boots traversing the crime scene to enter the house. The video confirms the return of the sinister characters, since previously the same drama announced the arrival of both via twitter.

It wouldn’t be hard to think that in Better Call Saul season 6 the Salamanca brothers, first met during the events of Breaking Bad, will team up with their cousin Lalo to go up against Nacho and Gus Fring. Is this the explosive part of what Bob Odenkirk had talked about before?

To find out, you just have to wait for Better Call Saul season 6 to appear on the screens. In the same promotional video, the premiere date of the long-awaited installment of the series is clearly hinted at. In fact, after the publication on twitter, the same interpreter of Saul Goodman commented on the post promising that the program will return soon and that this will be the best of all seasons.