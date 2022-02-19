Better Call Saul Season 6: The Big Answer Bob Odenkirk Wants With The Finale

Better Call Saul has been absent from fan screens for roughly two years. The crime drama starring Bob Odenkirk and serving as a prequel to Breaking Bad, will premiere its sixth and final season in mid-April as scheduled by broadcast network AMC.

The series that follows Jimmy McGill, a character who is also known as criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman, returns to fans’ screens on Monday, April 18 with the first part of season 6. The second wave of episodes, is scheduled to air on July 11 to end the fascinating story that will connect to the Breaking Bad timeline.

Since it premiered in early 2015, Better Call Saul has become a critically acclaimed series, and has received immense fan support all along. Its success is largely due to its plot loaded with black comedy, legal drama and many crimes. All this, without neglecting the interpretive quality of each of its characters, whose story arcs have kept millions of viewers hooked.

Better Call Saul season 6 must answer several important questions. Many fans are focused on waiting to know what will happen to Gene Takovic (also played by Odenkirk) and whether or not he will die in the era of Walter White. However, this seems to be less intriguing to Odenkirk than the very existence of his love interest Kim Wexler.

In Better Call Saul, Saul Goodman’s lawyer and partner in the crime drama, is played by Rhea Seehorn from the first season of the AMC series. While fans may have an idea of ​​how the hit drama will end with the sixth installment, the unanswered question that does intrigue Odenkirk has to do with this character.

During a Q&A on Conversations at Home, where Bob Odenkirk was in attendance, everyone was asked what questions they hope Better Call Saul will answer when he returns with season 6 on AMC. The Sal Goodman interpreter explained that his desire is to get to the bottom of what is happening with Kim Wexler, and her sudden change in personality in the fifth installment of the drama. This Odenkirk said:

“I’d like to know who Kim is, I don’t get it. For most of the show there’s been this character who is very upstanding and works very, very hard consciously to be an upstanding citizen and progress in this field, and then (she has) little slip moments where he shows another side, or kind of lets his guard down or something.”

“She’s almost bad. And, like, I don’t know, what the hell is she, who the hell is she? So I think they have to get to that now. They better get to it and tell us what the hell that loose screw inside is.” Kim’s.”