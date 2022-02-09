Better Call Saul Season 6: Saul Goodman’s actor spoke about the series finale

Since its debut in 2015, Better Call Saul has become a hit on AMC’s television screens. Of course, as the years have passed, the viewership of said crime drama has increased considerably, especially now that the latest installment is expected.

In Better Call Saul we have seen how the character of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became the person we saw in the original Breaking Bad story, as well as discovering what happened to him after those events. As we will remember, the Covid-19 pandemic affected productions in general, and although the wait for the last season has been long, the interpreter of Saul Goodman has revealed that the wait will be worth it.

The wait for these new episodes of Better Call Saul has been longer than usual, however, for many it is a relief when Bob Odenkirk stated that the sixth season is the best so far. As we will know, despite these high expectations, the sixth installment will also be the last. In January 2020, AMC renewed the drama for one more season, and according to reports, it will consist of 13 episodes in total, and it is expected to return in 2022.

In the last scenes of Better Call Saul we saw Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) come to Saul with a new con. She wants to trick Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) into winning a piece of the Sandpiper Crossing deal. For her part, Saul tried to remind Kim how out of character this idea was coming from her.

“Kim…doing this, it’s not you. You wouldn’t be okay with that, not in the cold light of day,” she told him, to which she replied, “Wouldn’t you be?”

On the other hand, in Mexico, the murderers of Gus Fring advanced with the blow to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) with the help of Nacho Varga (Michael Mando). Although fortunately he survived this ambush, many relatives met a much more tragic end.

Bob Odenkirk gave important new details of the latest installment

Lalo was last seen leaving the scene, clearly planning revenge. There have been few details of this next and last season, but, to the surprise of many, Bob Odenkirk was the one who revealed new details through the Twitter platform.

“It’s a great season”… “The best…”

“I’m figuring out script by script [how the season goes].” “I was told that the wheels come off in season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there’s a fair amount of violence, but I don’t know for sure.”