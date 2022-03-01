Better Call Saul Season 6: Photo reveals the trouble Nacho Varga got into

Better Call Saul will finally be connecting the long-awaited season 6 with the events of Breaking Bad. The series, which stars Bob Odenkirk as common criminal Jimmy McGill and criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman, will premiere its final episodes on April 18 as promised by broadcast network AMC. An explosive series finale is on the way, while the actor who plays Nacho Varga drops some hints.

It’s a little under two months before fans start to see the close of this riveting Better Call Saul crime story, as Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman is completed, and what happened to the character at the end of Breaking Bad afterward. of taking on the nickname of Gene Takovic while hiding from enemies and justice.

So far no further details have been revealed about Better Call Saul Season 6, which recently wrapped filming, but clues began to pour in through social media when one of the actors from the hit drama shared a photo on the social network. Instagram.

The actor Michael Mando who plays Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul, advanced an image of his character with the Salamanca twins in season 6; and while one stares at Nacho, the other plays with a gun as shown in the shared photo accompanied by the following message referring to the release date:

“APRIL 18 …Tick Tick BOOM Better Call Saul season 6!”

Nacho Varga will be in trouble in season 6 of Better Call Saul

Consequently, another actor from the crime drama commented on the image posted by Mando. Jeremiah Bitsui, who plays Victor on the AMC series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, said this photo throws up huge clues about the show’s sixth season. This commented the star when he reacted to the content of the Nacho Varga actor:

“Guys, there are some great clues in this…AMC may want fries.”

And it is that after seeing the advance photo of the sixth and final installment of Better Call Saul, the fans did not take long to react and began to share some ideas about what the image released by Mando means. In this sense, viewers confirmed that Nacho is in real trouble after disappearing when they tried to kill Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in the season five finale.