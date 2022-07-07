Better Call Saul, Season 6, Part 2, Trailer returns to Episode 1 of Flashforward

An official teaser of the final episodes of the series “Better Call Saul” has appeared, concluding with a tantalizing flash forward. The series, which began airing on AMC in 2015, is a spin-off of the long-running series Breaking Bad, which told about a chemistry teacher from New Mexico, Walter White, who became a drug lord after learning that he had a terminal illness. “Better Call Saul” follows the events leading up to when Bob Odenkirk’s character Saul Goodman joined the series in the second season of Breaking Bad, becoming a regular character who will appear in a total of 43 episodes. In particular, it follows him at a time when he had not yet adopted the image of Saul Goodman, when he was just an increasingly dishonest lawyer Jimmy McGill.

“Better Call Saul” actually lasts longer than “Breaking Bad” itself, and is currently airing season 6. However, this season marks the character’s last outing, as the timeline begins to specifically coincide with the chronology of the original series. Part 2 of the sixth season, which premieres on Monday, July 11, with the episode “Point and Shoot”, will be the last set of six episodes preceding the series finale.

Today, AMC released the official trailer for the 6th season of “Better Call Saul”, part 2. While nostalgic music reminds viewers to “try to remember the good times,” the promo video goes through the most famous places of the show, including the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant. – empty of all people and presented in black and white. The scene briefly explodes in color as Saul enters the scene, preparing for a big fight to the end. Watch the video below:

This teaser promises that the final set of episodes will follow the moment teasing in episode 1 of Season 6. Better Call Saul is known for starting with black and white flash clips, usually following Jimmy under the pseudonym Gene Takovich in the events. After Breaking Bad. However, this flash forward had a different tone and tenor, which led fans to believe that he could instead tease the events of the last episode on the current timeline.

In any case, fans will surely get answers soon. This season of Better Call Saul promises to warm up and challenge fan expectations, combining the season’s somber tone with fan service episodes, including the return of Walter White and his partner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Let’s hope the answers satisfy you, as this chapter in the Breaking Bad universe—and perhaps the franchise as a whole—is coming to an end.