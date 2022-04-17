Better Call Saul Season 6: Kim Wexler’s Actress Reacts To Fan Threat

With the premiere of Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season drawing ever closer, fans have already been making various comments about the finale, especially what might happen to Kim Wexler (played by Rhe Seehorn), jokingly making threats of provoking disturbances of getting to die the character. For this reason, the actress in charge of bringing the character to life has reacted to the comments of the fans.

Better Call Saul was released in 2015, which revolves around the rise of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill, who later goes by the alias Saul Goodman and who we all know from Breaking Bad. The show has received rave reviews for the past five seasons, but it is coming to an end as season 6 is about to air on AMC television.

The one who has always been in the company of Jimmy McGill, however, has been Kim Wexleer, who had a wild arc in the fifth season of Better Call Saul. Kim and Jimmy decided to get married in season five so that Kim would never be able to testify against her in case Jimmy went to court. But in turn, she also begins to get into his violent business, even confronting Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) when she breaks into her apartment to threaten her husband.

Now, fans are doubtful of the fate that Kim could have for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, because she was never mentioned in the original series Breaking Bad, which makes many assume that she could arrive. to its end in the final episode.

But, fans have become so attached to Kim Wexler, that since the last trailers for the sixth and final season have been revealed, they have jokingly threatened to create riots in the United States, specifically in the city where this incredible story takes place. Reason for which the actress Rhe Seehorn has reacted to her comments in an interview for EW:

“I have been informed of the mutiny. I can’t even articulate how grateful I am for the fans’ perception of my character and my portrayal of this character. I feel the concern. I am standing in the street with concern.

“But the audience often became my closest confidant in scenes and knew what I was thinking when he decided not to show other people in the room. And he created this little bond that makes me very, very happy. [So] I would tell them that I was worried about Kim too.”

The Better Call Saul season 5 finale showed Kim hatching a plan to ruin Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) career and profit from the Sandpiper Crossing case. However, now that Kim is starting to stoop to Jimmy’s level when it comes to scams and shady business practices, things could get rocky for her in season 6.

Based on fan feedback on Kim’s fate and why she wasn’t mentioned in Breaking Bad, Saul likely didn’t mention Kim to Walter (Bryan Cranston) or anyone else to keep her out of harm’s way. so it is equally possible that it survives and that we see them meet again.