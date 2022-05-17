Better Call Saul Season 6: Kim Wexler Fate Theory According to Episode 6

Better Call Saul premiered its sixth and final season a month ago on AMC. The show is currently wrapping up the story arcs for each of its characters. And while fans know what will happen to Jimmy McGill as Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) after the Breaking Bad prequel ends, the series’ biggest mystery has to do with the fate of his love interest, Kim Wexler. (Rhea Seehorn). (Episode 6 spoilers)

Fans of Better Call Saul have been arguing ever since the series premiered in 2015 about how each character’s story on the show could end. While it is true that most have their future sealed in Breaking Bad, the one that has kept viewers intrigued is that of Saul Goodman’s partner.

The whereabouts of Rhea Seehorn’s character during the events of Breaking Bad remain a mystery, but a new theory suggests where Kim Wexler could be as Saul Goodman continues his adventures with the cartels and defending criminals such as Walter White (Bryan Cranston). ).

It turns out that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 may have revealed where Kim Wexler will end up when the drama wraps up. According to the Cartermatt site, it’s likely that like Jimmy McGill becoming Gene Takovic at the end of Breaking Bad, Seehorn’s character is living in Omaha, Nebraska.

And it is that the sixth episode of season 6 of Better Call Saul issued this Monday, could have left some evidence through an image. At the beginning of this installment, it was revealed that Kim Wexler’s mother had a Nebraska license plate, which would not be a mere coincidence. The drama then dropped a reference to Omaha Beach, when she and Jimmy were waiting for her D-day.

It’s not at all unreasonable to think that Kim Wexler and Saul Goodman have an escape plan for when things get tense for them in New Mexico. They may have in mind to meet later and that will probably be in Omaha. In Better Call Saul, she has connections to that place, starting with her mother. After they break up with Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Nebraska could be their destination, the place they land on their D-Day.