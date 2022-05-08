Better Call Saul Season 6: Fans Think They Know Where Lalo Salamanca Is Hidden

Better Call Saul, the crime action drama that premiered on the AMC broadcast network in 2015, is closing its story with season 6. The series about the life of Jimmy McGill and his transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), will move forward with the fifth episode next Monday, while heading to the conclusion of the first part. (Season 6 spoilers)

Since the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul premiered, fans have seen how things got hot for Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), after he was used by Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in the assassination attempt on Lalo. Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Pressured and blamed for the attack, Varga ended up killing him.

Meanwhile, an enraged and hidden Lalo Salamanca plans an attack on who he believes ordered his assassination. And while his enemies haven’t been able to find him, Dalton’s character is likely to show up in Albuquerque at any moment, even though Mike doubts he’ll be back. However, many wonder where he will hide.

Better Call Saul fans think they know where Lalo Salamanca is in the final episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel. The character has not appeared since he spoke with his uncle Héctor Salamanca (Mark Margolis) telling him that he would find the evidence that incriminates Gustavo Fring in the failed assassination attempt on him.

As fans know, Gustavo Fring made believe that it was actually Nacho who orchestrated the attack at the end of Better Call Saul season 5. So far, the only ones who know that Lalo Salamanca is alive is Esposito’s character and the man in the wheelchair, but no one has seen him. This has led fans of the crime drama to speculate on social media about the capo’s whereabouts.

As Better Call Saul moves on without any sign of Lalo Salamanca, fans have been sharing insights into his whereabouts on Reddit. Many think that he could actually still be in Mexico, since the last time he was seen he was trying to cross the border into the United States, but after talking with Héctor he returned.

“Lalo stayed in Mexico to find proof that Gus ordered the hit against him. That test was Nacho,” read one comment. “Nacho is dead. I don’t know what Lalo is going to do now.”

Another said: “In my opinion, he goes to look for Nacho, he doesn’t know that Nacho is dead, naturally he goes to his house (his father’s house) he kills Nacho’s father because no one can know that he is alive . Mike goes to see how Nacho’s father is doing, he finds out that Lalo was already way ahead and this leads Mike to hunt down Lalo personally.”

“He keeps repeating the name and knows that this is his link to the laboratory,” explained a fan. “I don’t think he’s going after Saul/Kim. If he goes, why didn’t he cross the border? He must not go to the United States because, otherwise, why do we get rid of the border crossing? What would they know about the lab anyway?”

“I agree with [this] cool idea, as I noticed on a screenshot of Lalo going through someone’s house or apartment on the roof, it was a return vent!” another said. “It was a dirty, weird-looking return vent. I don’t think we have these in the US on the roof. I could be wrong, but that caught my attention.”