Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 Title Hints at Kim’s Return

The title of the 12th episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul” “Waterworks” hints at the return of Kim Wexler during the penultimate part of the spin-off “Breaking Bad”. After five and a half seasons, “Better Call Saul” finally answered the question: “Where is Kim during the series “Breaking Bad”?” Season 6, episode 9, “Fun and Games”, shows Kim tormented by guilt over her role in Howard’s death, and in the final moments of the episode, she decides to give up her law license, leave Jimmy and leave town, completing her husband’s transformation. into sloppy Saul Goodman.

Rhea Seahorn’s character did not appear in the next two episodes of Better Call Saul, although things got very interesting in episode 11 of Breaking Bad during Gene Takavik’s timeline. During a phone conversation with Francesca, Jean learns that Kim called her former assistant to check on her after all the news about Heisenberg became known, and apparently asked how Jimmy was doing. This prompts Gene to call and check on Kim, who now lives in Florida and works at Palm Coast Sprinklers. Jin and Kim have a heated conversation on the phone, which is deliberately muffled by the noise of traffic, forcing fans to formulate theories about what was said.

By topic: What happened when Jin called Kim?! Why is he smashing the phone

Now the title of the episode “Better Call Saul”, which will be released next week, has become known, and it strongly hints at Kim’s return. According to TV Passport and many other websites, the title of the 12th episode of the 6th season is listed as “Vodokanal”. The episode’s deliberately vague synopsis reads, “The stakes go up when a discovery is made.”

In all likelihood, the title of the episode “Vodokanal” refers to the sprinkler company that Kim works for, and is a convincing sign that she will return during the penultimate part of “Better Call Saul.” Perhaps in this episode they will even roll back a little and tell you exactly what Kim has been doing since she left Jimmy, throughout the events of the series “Breaking Bad” and, ultimately, how she got a job in a sprinkler service in Florida. Once there, the episode will likely show what was said during Jin and Kim’s controversial phone conversation.

Like many episode titles of “Better Call Saul”, “Water Structures”, of course, have a double meaning, since this episode is likely to make viewers sad and, perhaps, even shed a tear. There are only two episodes of “Better Call Saul” left, and we hope the show can provide a proper closure for one of television’s most influential couples, Jimmy and Kim, but given the trajectory of season 6 and the title of episode 12, it probably won’t be a happy ending. . Watch the last two episodes of the program “Better call Saul”, which airs on Mondays at 21:00 on the AMC channel.