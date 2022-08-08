Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 Image Continues to Tease Kim’s Return

The image of the 12th episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul” further hints at the return of Kim Wexler during the penultimate part of the show called “Waterworks”. Since the premiere of “Better Call Saul” in 2015, Rhea Seahorn’s devoted lawyer, Kim, has acted as the show’s deuteragonist and Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) love interest. Since Kim never appears or is mentioned in Breaking Bad, viewers naturally wondered what happened to Jimmy’s confidant. After five and a half seasons, fans finally got the answer.

Since its premiere in April this year, season 6 of “Better Call Saul” further depicts Jimmy’s evolution into a titled criminal defense attorney as he and his wife implement an insidious plot to ruin Howard Hamlin’s career and get the Sandbox case resolved, which indirectly leads to the death of their former colleague from HHM. Exhausted with guilt for her unscrupulous actions, Kim decides to give up her law license and leave Jimmy forever. This finally completes his transformation into Saul Goodman and propels the show forward to its Gene Takavich black-and-white timeline.

Now the official poster of the 12th episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul” has been published, teasing Kim’s return during the penultimate part of the show called “Vodokanaly”. The black-and-white image shows a Palm Coast Sprinkler billboard with the company’s slogan “Watering Your World since 1978”. Check out the episode poster below:

During the previous episode of Better Call Saul, it turns out that Kim is now working at the Palm Coast Sprinkler company in Titusville, Florida, right before she and Jin have a heated conversation on the phone, which is deliberately muffled by the noise of traffic, forcing fans to reflect on what was said. As soon as the title of the 12th episode was called “Vodokanaly”, fans began to assume that Kim would return in it. The episode title probably refers to the company she works for and also hints at how emotional the penultimate installment of the show will be, especially for those hoping to see a happy ending for Jimmy and Kim.

The poster of the 12th episode apparently confirms that the name “Vodokanal” refers to the “Palm Coast Sprinkler”, and further teases Kim’s return. Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” has released an official poster for each episode that hints at something exciting. For example, on the poster of the 11th episode of Breaking Bad, a boiling flask was depicted, hinting at the return of the beloved methamphetamine-producing duo, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Similarly, Waterworks is likely to investigate how Kim came to work at a watering service in Florida, and even tell what was said during a controversial phone conversation between her and Jin. Although whether Kim is interested in reconciling with Jin remains to be seen in the penultimate episode of “Better Call Saul,” which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on AMC.