Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Review

The following article contains spoilers for season 6 of “Better Call Saul.”

“Better Call Saul” finally brings back the spirit of “Breaking Bad” in an episode that works wonders promoting Gene Takovich’s story, and also gives fans the Walt and Jesse cameos they’ve been waiting for, and the appearance of the two characters doesn’t look like just a fan service.

However, the title of the episode “Breaking Bad” is not necessarily related to the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, because it seems that Gene’s desperation and general lack of satisfaction with his life are forcing him to go to the dark side with his new team. You see, although it’s nice to see these memories of Albuquerque, “Better Call Saul” still tells about the fate of Jimmy McGill, and a special look at the events of the original series from Saul’s point of view should act more like a bonus, something writer and director Thomas Schnauz never forgets.

The episode begins in the good old “Breaking Bad” days, now seen from Saul’s perspective as he is abducted in the back of Walt and Jesse’s makeshift meth lab, a scene the show referenced earlier. In it, Saul is constantly shouting and throwing random Spanish words like “dinero” as he’s pretty sure it must be Lalo or the cartel’s work, however this reworked version ends up being well connected to some of the things the showrunners might have tried to tell the audience. .

The intro to “Better Call Saul” is a little worn out by now, and if they’re really meant for the old recordings that Gene watches during his late-night TV shows, it makes sense that the show’s opening credits are now moving quickly to the blue screen with the show. the name is a nice touch that can be a surprise in the finale. In the black and white world, Jean calls the best secretary in the world, Francesca, who goes to the mysterious place that Saul gave her in the fourth season of “Happy Trip” to inform him about the consequences of his disappearance.

Francesca is clearly annoyed throughout the trip, she seems fed up with her life and is still under surveillance by the authorities; she also informs Jimmy that all his money is mostly gone, but that a certain Kim called and asked him after he got into the national news. Perhaps this is the “Breaking Bad” moment of the modern Jin, as even when he talks to Kim, the muted conversation reveals a moment of frustration for the character.

Kim’s fate is one of the biggest mysteries of “Better Call Saul”, and now that she works in Florida, probably not wanting to have anything to do with Jimmy, the theory about the couple’s reunion in the future is probably disproved, especially since the whole moment is what makes Gene spiral to launch new ones scams. The showrunners of “Better Call Saul” said fans will see the other side of this conversation, but it remains to be seen if Rhea Seahorn will get some color during her next appearance.

And then there’s the extra “Breaking Bad” scene featuring Walt and Jesse, which focuses on the trip home after Saul’s abduction by the couple. It’s truly amazing to see how these two actors fit seamlessly into each other, as if it was 2009 when an episode of the TV series “Better Call Saul” aired, but here fans will see what exactly sparked Saul’s curiosity about the duo, some early jokes by Walt and Jesse from more innocent times, and how he eventually recruited them to work for Gus.

Mike also gets a kick out of the past when he provides Saul with his usual intelligence report, now with a full profile of a certain high school chemistry teacher and his former student, with the due diligence of a lawyer warning him to stay away from these two amateurs. He even mentions Gus’ lack of interest in the matter, but of course Jimmy will never take no for an answer, as the episode shows Saul entering the J.P. Wynne High School science Fair and strolling past Walt’s old Pontiac Aztec.

Staying true to his character, Jin decides to call Jeff to continue to spend the cons, now using the game in the bar, which he arranged so well with Kim. understood the money problem. Ironically, Walt’s cameo does serve a clear purpose, as he later reminds Jeff’s friend that a guy who has cancer is not an excuse to back away from their current scam.

“Better Call Saul” perfectly conveys the cameos of Cranston and Paul, and the frame in which the camera moves from a hole dug as a potential grave for Saul and Gene lying in bed can be a metaphor either for the latter, who will soon die, or for Saul/Jimmy. rising from the dead to your old ways. One thing is for sure: Kim sent Jin on the path of making the wrong decisions, which will definitely put Marion, Jeff or anyone else on his tail, especially if the teaser of the police episode next week will be something to remind.