“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Death Explains details of “Breaking Bad,” Star Says

[The following contains spoilers for the 8th episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul”]

The latest major death of “Better Call Saul” explains one detail of “Breaking Bad,” says one of the stars of the extra show. It was a foregone conclusion that the last season of “Better Call Saul” would be the most dramatic in the series. But the “Breaking Bad” spin-off may have brought more than anyone could have expected.

Of course, death was expected to be an important part of the equation when “Better Call Saul” released season 6 to its fans. After all, Breaking Bad has never been shy about killing off characters, eventually bringing down the curtain on fan favorites like Hank Schroeder and Steve Gomez, not to mention the main character Walter White himself. Fans, of course, knew that BB characters like Saul Goodman, Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut would survive the 6th season of the BCS. But they didn’t have the same confidence about non-Breaking Bad characters like Nacho, Howard Hamlin and Lalo. And indeed, after the last episode of “Better Call Saul,” all three of these characters have now met their fate, and Tony Dalton’s Lalo joined the roll call of the dead after Gus Giancarlo Esposito pulled him out in a future meth lab hidden under his underwear.

“Better Call Saul” really put that end to Lalo earlier in the season when Gus was spotted hiding a gun in an excavated space that would soon be occupied by his meth lab. In that sense, it was inevitable that Lalo would meet his end (although it’s clear that Sol still won’t know for sure that Lalo is gone when the events happen Breaking bad). But while Lalo’s arc is over, Gus’ arc is still evolving, and indeed his murder of Lalo marks a turning point on his own path to becoming the version of himself that fans first encountered in the second season of Breaking Bad. Discussing the departure of his character, Actor Lalo Dalton took a moment to explain how Gus’s treatment of his opponent paves the way for him to become the steely and unwavering villain from Breaking Bad (via Variety):

“I talked about it with Giancarlo, about the part where Gus is worried that Lalo will get him—you won’t see uncertainty in Breaking Bad.” You can see it a little bit here, this weakness and Achilles heel. After Lalo’s death, this turns Gus into the person he becomes in Breaking Bad.

Indeed, most of the first half of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” was occupied with Gus trying his best to protect himself from Lalo, including taking refuge in a safe house under the protection of Mike and his other henchmen. Of course, in a sense, the cat-and-mouse was destined to end in favor of Gus, since the fans already knew that he would not die. But the creators of “Better Call Saul” Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould still managed to squeeze the drama out of the final confrontation between Lalo and Gus, as the always worrisome Kim Wexler found herself in the middle of it and almost collided with her own. premature death. Then it ended really darkly, as both Howard and Lalo were buried under the floor of the future methamphetamine lab, which added new layers of terrible meaning to the scenes in the original Breaking Bad, where Walt and Jesse literally walk over the graves of the dead, unaware of it. This.

For Gus, of course, using the future meth lab he excavated as a convenient tomb is just a matter of practicality. Fans, however, can’t help but recall another horrific moment from the same place: Victor’s vicious murder by Gus in season 4 of Breaking Bad, a moment that fully revealed the true danger lurking inside the seemingly meek supplier of fried chicken. Now fans have somehow witnessed the birth of this later cold-blooded version of Gus through his murder of Lalo in “Better Call Saul.” As fans were warned at the beginning of the season, the latest episode of “Better Call Saul” really connects events with the series “Breaking Bad”. This certainly applies to Gus, who now feels that he has completely become himself from Breaking Bad.