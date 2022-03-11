Better Call Saul Season 6: AMC releases trailer and reveals how Saul Goodman will end

Better Call Saul, the crime drama that follows the life of common criminal Jimmy McGill and his transformation into mobster defense attorney Saul Goodman, after two years absent from fans’ screens will finally arrive with new episodes, when season 6 premieres. the first part of the final installment on the AMC broadcast network in mid-April. (Season 6 spoilers)

And it is that with just over a month to see how Better Call Saul will connect with the events of Breaking Bad and how the character played by Bob Odenkirk will end, AMC released this Thursday the official promotion of the long-awaited season 6, a clip that fans of the show had been waiting for a long time.

The first trailer and reveal plot for Better Call Saul Season 6 is here. In addition, AMC also released key art for the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated drama, the fifth installment of which featured a finale featuring Lalo Salamanca out for revenge.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will unfold in two parts and will have a two-episode premiere on April 18 at 9:00 p.m. m. ET/PT on AMC and through the AMC+ broadcast network. The first wave will be completed on a weekly basis and then a second batch of installments is planned to be released starting on July 11, as previously reported.

According to the official synopsis courtesy of AMC, it reveals that the final season of Better Call Saul concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its committed hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Better Call Saul Season 6 follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene Takovic, as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) are trapped in a game of cat and mouse with deadly stakes.

Fans of Better Call Saul will find Saul Goodman becoming well known due to his ties to the cartel, while being hunted by his enemies, as the trailer for the final season of the AMC drama reveals, where surely none of the characters will come out unscathed, as Odenkirk promised.