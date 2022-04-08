Better Call Saul Season 6: AMC releases teaser with new details days before the premiere

Better Call Saul is nearing its conclusion with Season 6 on AMC and AMC+. The crime drama that serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad, will premiere its sixth and final season on April 18 through the broadcast network, while the second wave of episodes will hit fans’ screens on July 11, just as It is scheduled.

The first part of the climactic stage of Better Call Saul is getting closer. And while fans eagerly await, AMC releases a new trailer showing Jimmy McGill becoming the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman that viewers met in the second season of Breaking Bad, the original crime drama that followed meth producer Walter White. on a grand scale played by Bryan Cranston.

The final season of the series starring Bob Odenkirk will feature a total of 13 episodes divided into two parts, which will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of his committed hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman and the events endings of Breaking bad, in Gene Takovic.

The synopsis for the sixth installment of Better Call Saul describes that from cartel to courthouse and from Albuquerque to Omaha, season 6 follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene, as well as Odenkirk’s character’s complex relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who finds himself in the midst of his own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are trapped in a game of cat and mouse with deadly stakes.

With just a few weeks to go until the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere, AMC releases a new promotional trailer that shows Jimmy leaning into Saul’s persona, when he is heard saying in the video: “He ran! the voice! I have real paying customers.”

New Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer Shows Jimmy McGill Becoming Saul Goodman

The season 6 premiere airs on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET, with episode 2 airing directly after at 10 p.m. ET Episode 1, titled “Wine and Roses”, was directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. In this installment, Nacho runs for his life after the dramatic events of the season 5 finale. While Jimmy and Kim come up with a plan. And Mike will question his loyalties.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2, titled “Carrot and Stick,” was directed by the man behind the creation of this universe called Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan, and was written by Thomas Schnauz and Ariel Levine. In it, the harsh realities will fall on Nacho, while Gustavo Fring will investigate his suspicions.