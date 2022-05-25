Better Call Saul Season 6: AMC releases first preview of final episodes of the drama

Better Call Saul ended the first part of season 6 on AMC, when this Monday the chain launched the seventh installment entitled “Plan and Execution”, presenting an impact finale. The least expected death came this Monday for one of the main characters and now Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) will be in trouble, but not precisely because they were present during the murder. (Episode 7 spoilers)

Fans have said goodbye to Better Call Saul and now there are only six episodes of season 6 left for the Breaking Bad prequel that premiered in 2015 to finally say goodbye. Meanwhile, AMC just released a first sneak peek at what’s to come, and there likely won’t be a happy ending for Jimmy McGill-turned-criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

With the seventh episode of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul came the death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). The HHM firm’s lawyer died at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), when the capo who had just returned to Albuquerque, shot him in the head as he arrived at Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s apartment. . Chuck McGill’s ex-partner was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Now with Lalo Salamanca back, many fans are wondering what will become of Bob Odenkirk’s character when the second wave of Better Call Saul’s final season episodes premiere on July 11, 2022, as broadcast by AMC. He has it scheduled.

AMC Releases Teaser Of The Final Episodes Of Better Call Saul

The wrong place was the living room of Kim and Jimmy’s apartment, the setting for the 30-second sneak peek of the last six episodes of Better Call Saul released by AMC. “So after all that,” Jimmy/Saul asks, “a happy ending?” Grayscale evokes the colorless life of Omaha’s Cinnabon manager Gene Takavic (Odenkirk), the assumed identity of Saul Goodman in a post-Breaking Bad future.

Although Howard Hamlin does not appear in the Breaking Bad stories, his fate was always a mystery until the end of episode 7. According to Patrick Fabian, the death of his character with the arrival of Lalo Salamanca was simply a consequence of his actions. stock, he told AMC. It only remains to wait for the next final episodes to find out if Jimmy and Kim will meet the same fate.