Better Call Saul Season 6: All about Mike Ehrmantraut’s plan in episode 2

With the premiere of the first two episodes of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul on AMC on April 18 (on Netflix Latin America and Movistar + Spain on April 19), expectations about the impressive return of history of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and the characters that surround him have caused an avalanche of comments among his fans. Especially when it comes to Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) character arc in the second episode. (Spoiler Alert)

At the beginning of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2, we see 75-year-old ex-cop veteran Mike Ehrmantraut altering the contents of the safe found in Nacho Varga’s (Michael Mando) home and planting a phone number. from a motel. This action has inevitably led fans of the series to wonder what the plan behind it will be.

For Nacho, the character played by Michael Mando, things are not very good and it could be said that he is going through a very critical moment, since he has been pointed out as a traitor by Los Salamanca. This forced him to flee, after he played in favor of the assassination attempt on a key player in this story, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

Faced with this situation, in the second chapter called “Carrot & Stick”, Mike gave instructions to recommend Nacho to hide in a motel room until he was rescued and he did it through Gus Fring’s secret mole (Giancarlo Esposito), another emblematic figure of the Netflix series.

Immediately afterwards he goes to Nacho’s house, there he orders his safe to be opened and performs the determining action of this episode of Better Call Saul, in which he packs abundant cash together with the false identifications that will serve both Nacho and his father, but not before taking a part of the cash.

All this happens seconds before Victor (Jeremiah Bitsui), who is one of Gus Fring’s main thugs and enforcers, arrives with a new safe that he impersonates in exactly the same place as the old one. With the exception that Mike returns to add an envelope that wasn’t there before and that will serve to locate Nacho since it contains the phone number of the hotel where he is and that Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) will discover when he arrives later to break the altered safe.

Mike Ehrmantraut’s intention seems to be to concretize Nacho’s death without generating suspicions about Gus Fring and it seems that it was the Salamancas themselves who did it, so they are orchestrating a favorable scenario to end the life of Nacho who represents the only link specifically between Gus and the assassination attempt on Lalo Salamanca, a fact that keeps the followers of Better Call Saul in suspense in its sixth season.