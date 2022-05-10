Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn reveals what we all suspected about a spin-off

Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is airing its sixth and final season on AMC television, which has been enjoying great success since its launch. Now that the end is getting closer, viewers have been wondering about the fate of Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Burgess (Rhea Seehorn), especially hers, which was never mentioned in the movie. main series. However, some comments from the actress suggest that we could see a new program of her character.

During an interview for the Looper website, actress Rhea Seehorn was revealing some details of what could happen in the sixth season of Better Call Saul, which keeps all viewers worried about what could happen to her character by the end of the season. drama. Because the flashforwards that have been showing since the first installment suggest that she seems to have died.

However, when Rhea Seehorn was asked about the possibility of doing a spin-off on her character Kim Wexler, the actress replied that she is on board and available to do so, because producers and writers like Vince Gilligan have done so. incredible stories with these programs that have achieved worldwide success:

“I want to do whatever they want to do because of the quality of the writing and the quality of the people. They are wonderful human beings on top of being geniuses.”

Unfortunately, the actress also assured that both the AMC television network and the producers and its creator, Vince Gilligan, have informed both her and the general public that they need a break from the universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for a while. , to be able to create new programs and new and better ideas.

“We’ll see what they do next, but whatever they wanted to do with Kim or without Kim, it would be in. It would be a game, I should say. I would have to make them let me participate.”

Rhea Seehorn’s character is one that has gone through intense development throughout the series, and her ultimate fate is perhaps the biggest remaining mystery in the show’s history. In case a spin-off is viable, Seehorn seems willing to do it whatever the result or the reason.

Interestingly, aside from participating in Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn is currently directing a web series for the same AMC television network called, “Cooper’s Bar.” In fact, some rumors suggested that this show is connected to the Vince Gilligan drama universe. Although she later dismissed the idea and disappointed some fans who try to find more connections with these great projects that have been created.