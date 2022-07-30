“Better Call Saul” Proves that Gene Still Feels Guilty about Chuck’s Death

Warning! SPOILERS for episode 10 of season 6 “Better call Saul.”

The gene-themed episode “Better Call Saul” proves that Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) still feels guilty about the death of his brother Chuck (Michael McKean). Chuck committed suicide in season 3 of “Better Call Saul”, the 10th episode of “Lantern” after Jimmy publicly ruined his reputation in court. Public revelations about the nature of Chuck’s psychological state prompted Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) to suggest that he leave the firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill.

Immediately after Chuck’s death, Jimmy withdrew into himself, not showing any of the bright and charismatic traits of his character that would create Saul Goodman. Jimmy clearly felt guilty about his role in Chuck’s tragic suicide in the third season of Better Call Saul. from HGM. Jimmy quickly shifted the blame onto Howard, which further increased his aversion to the lawyer, which eventually led to Howard’s death at the hands of Lalo Salamanca. However, a brief flashback to Jimmy’s new life as Gene Takavich pretty much implies that he still feels guilty about Chuck’s death.

Season 6 “Better Call Saul”, episode 10 “Nippy” jumps in time even further than Saul Goodman’s time jump in episode 9: into Gene Takavich’s timeline. Determined to deal with Albuquerque taxi driver Jeff on his own terms, Gene briefly resurrects the character of Sliding Jimmy/Saul Goodman to neutralize this threat to his new identity. Therefore, Jeff is offered a lucrative position in the Gene/Jimmy scam with the Cinnabon Mall, which, as it later turns out, is a “mutually assured destruction” to ensure Jeff’s silence. In the scam, Gene assumes the images of Saul Goodman and Sliding Jimmy, but when he distracts a mall security guard, these masks slip off and reveal James M. McGill and his guilt for his brother’s death.

Why did Jin really remember his past as Sliding Jimmy

In a tense moment, Jeff falls hard while robbing an expensive department store in a shopping mall. Unlike Sliding Jimmy, Jeff’s fall is not part of the plan and risks exposing the whole scam as well as Gene’s true identity. It is at this moment that Jin has to think quickly to distract the security guard from checking the security camera of the shopping center. Jin distracts a mall security guard with a tearful and emotional monologue about his loneliness and failures in his life. It works, but there is a deeper reason why Jin chooses this course of action. In the role of Gene, Jimmy pours out his regrets about how he lived his life as Sliding Jimmy and Saul Goodman.

Gene asks Frank (Jim O’Hare) if his wife is waiting for him at home. When Frank answers in the affirmative, Jean answers: “I don’t have anyone,” referring to the end of Kim and Jimmy’s destructive relationship in the previous episode. He informs Frank that his mother and father are dead. Afterwards, at the most revealing moment, he mentions Chuck. —My brother…” he begins, before mournfully lowering his glittering eyes to the table. “My brother is dead.” — he continues, barely pronouncing the words. This is a subtle moment performed by Bob Odenkirk, but it speaks eloquently about the guilt Jimmy still feels for Chuck’s death. After Howard’s death, Jimmy has no one to blame but himself, and he has to struggle with this guilt during isolation in Omaha. Moving forward on the timeline, the confessional speech “Better Call Saul” exposes the impact of the events of the prequel on James McGill and the devastating personal consequences of Saul Goodman’s crime.