Better Call Saul Problems with BTS made Howard Twist even better

Caution: there are spoilers ahead for the 6th season of the 7th episode “Better call Saul” “Plan and Execution”.

Various behind-the-scenes problems in the creation of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” only served to improve the show, as evidenced by Howard’s shocking cliffhanger (Patrick Fabian) in episode 7. The mid-season finale of “Better Call Saul” began with Kim (Rhea Seahorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) plotting against Howard reaching an elaborate conclusion, but the couple’s celebration was interrupted by the return of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Arriving to talk to his lawyers in the midst of their tense confrontation with an angry Howard, Lalo interrupts the meeting by brutally shooting Howard as “Better Call Saul” takes a break until July.

However, this was not included in the original plan of the “Better Call Saul” team for season 6. On Twitter, the episode’s writer and director Thomas Schnauz noted that the last season was originally planned as 13 consecutive episodes without a break. However, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack, they had to make the decision to split the season in half. This decision only reinforced the shocking nature of Howard’s brutal death and intensified the drama as viewers await the return of “Better Call Saul” in July.

If the 7th episode of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” had aired as planned, only a week would have passed between Howard’s murder and the immediate aftermath. It wouldn’t make Lalo’s actions any more shocking, but it would be comforting for viewers to know that they only have 7 days to find out what happens next. Using Howard Lalo’s murder as a cliffhanger in the middle of the “Better Call Saul” season is a much more harrowing decision. After the initial shock of Lalo’s actions, there is a feeling that there is almost two months left to wait until the cliffhanger resolves, and this delayed satisfaction makes the end of “Plan and Execution” even more spectacular.

Good cliffhangers are based on the knowledge that viewers have to wait to find out how they will be solved. That’s why the last season of Breaking Bad was, perhaps, a much more exciting experience if you watch it week after week, rather than watching the entire season after it ends. Like its predecessor, Better Call Saul also appreciates the idea of designated television, turning a favorite show into a weekly event. Strong cliffhangers, such as Howard’s death or Lalo’s daring and violent escape from his besieged home, are carefully thought out to interest viewers in the long breaks between seasons. The second part of season 6, Better Call Saul, is due to be released later this year, and although the mid-season break was purely the result of production delays, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould and their team did the sensible thing by deciding to interrupt the season in half, rather than postpone the premiere.

Howard’s death in Kim and Jimmy’s apartment is a turning point for the characters and the series. This is probably what finally drives a wedge between Kim and Jimmy, especially when he realizes that she kept Lalo’s survival a secret from him. Meanwhile, whatever Lalo wants from Jimmy, it will most likely complete his transformation into a criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. Now viewers have almost 2 months to ponder all the potential consequences for the characters, in particular, the fate of Kim and Lalo in Better Call Saul, Season 6, Part 2. Since they are the only remaining characters who don’t appear in Breaking Bad, their future doesn’t look particularly optimistic. While the mid-season break may not have been a deliberate choice, it makes waiting for the next episode even more agonizing and gives viewers time to catch their breath and think about how the remaining six episodes will develop.