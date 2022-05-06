Better Call Saul: Patrick Fabian pays tribute to his co-star Rhea Seehorn

The popular actor who played Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul, Patrick Fabian, has decided to pay an emotional tribute on social networks to his co-star Rhea Seehorn, for his directorial debut in the program that keeps all viewers excited for what will happen with his character and Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk).

Currently Better Call Saul began broadcasting on April 18, 2022, the first of the sixth and final season of the program, after two years of absence from the drama due to problems related to the COVID pandemic. However, the start of the latest episodes keeps all viewers on edge because of what has been going on in the crime drama.

Although the prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul will come to an end after its sixth season, the actress in charge of playing Kim Wexler, Rhea Seehorn, has had the opportunity not only to star in an episode, but also to direct it. Specifically episode 4 titled “Hit and Run”. Which made her win praise from fans who enjoyed it.

In fact, her co-star Patrick Fabian also paid tribute to the actress with a special post on her official Instagram page. In which she shared a photo of him and Rhea Seehorn posing on the set of the show when they were producing Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4.

Fans also took advantage of her co-star’s post to flood her with comments to congratulate Rhea Seehorn on her big milestone in the final moments of Better Call Saul. However, some have been talking about the little details that tied episode 4 to the main Breaking Bad series.

“This director! Incredible [Rhea Seehorn] #BetterCallSaul Episode 604 ‘Hit And Run’”.

Better Call Saul episode 4 “Hit and Run” showed Kim Wexler now telling her husband Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) about finding a new office. Because the one she had gotten had a toilet in the middle of the room. Although Saul assured her that it would be temporary, the reality is that she stayed with the same office until the final events of Breaking Bad.

Curiously, in a previous interview for Vanity Fair, actress Rhea Seehorn had assured that she would have liked to direct some episodes of Better Call Saul, although she had the opportunity with one of them in the final season. It is certain that the star would have liked to be able to direct others as impressive as “Hit and Run”.