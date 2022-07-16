“Better Call Saul” makes Lalo’s Popular Theory MUCH Worse

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the 8th episode of the 6th season of the TV series “Better call Saul”.

“Better Call Saul” takes the popular fan theory of Lalo Salamanca and adds a whole new level of suffering. Ever since Tony Dalton appeared in Better Call Saul, his Lalo Salamanca has been involved in a deadly feud with Gustavo Fring Giancarlo Esposito. Since both technically operate under the same cartel banner, one cannot kill the other without upsetting influential people. So instead of shooting Gus directly, Lalo takes a more reasonable approach to finding evidence that his nemesis is a traitor, and spends most of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” sniffing out the secret super lab that Gus built behind the cartel’s back.

Gus realized that this was the intention of Lalo Salamanca earlier in season 6, “Better Call Saul”, Part 1. Under the guise of routine surveillance, Gus visited his super lab, carefully arranged the situation to his advantage and hid a firearm in an easily accessible place. One popular theory Better Call Saul suggested that Gus would not just shoot Lalo Salamanca in the super lab, but that the body of a cartel gangster would actually be buried under the construction site itself, ideally hidden somewhere that only a small handful of people know about.

The 8th episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul” (“Point and shoot”) confirms this theory … but with a painful twist. As predicted, Gus Fring shoots Lalo Salamanca in the super lab, and instead of risking dragging the body outside, into the car and getting rid of Lalo’s corpse elsewhere, Gus really buried his nemesis under the super lab from Breaking Bad. However, subverting expectations, “Better Call Saul” gets even better, revealing that Gus wasn’t the only inhabitant of the super lab. Howard Hamlin was there too. This detail gives a whole new meaning to the role of the super lab in Breaking bad, because although gangsters burying gangsters under construction sites is not a complete surprise, the innocent victim that viewers know and love was also under this famous place all the time. This is especially poignant for Jimmy McGill, who knew Howard for many years and was clearly traumatized by his murder, and then worked with Walt and Jesse, who cooked methamphetamine right on Howard’s bones. Vacationer.

Why Howard’s Body Can Affect the chronology of Genes

Viewers of the series “Breaking Bad” will learn that Gus Fring’s superlab has proved to be an effective hidden grave for many years. Does this mean that the fates of Lalo Salamanca and Howard Hamlin will never be known? Probably not.

After the murder of Gus Fring in season 4 of the TV series Breaking Bad, Walter White destroyed the super lab, set it on fire, burned the equipment and all the evidence along with it. However, the very next season, Hank Schroeder and the Drug Enforcement Administration began examining the remains of the lab and found that the actual structure was intact, meaning that any skeletons under the concrete floor were protected. Law enforcement agencies would almost certainly scan any unpleasant surprises underfoot, so the presence of two skeletons will sooner or later be noticed. While everyone close to Lalo is already dead by this point, the discovery of Howard’s body may give some closure to friends and family who have always believed that HHM’s lawyer committed suicide.

By the time the police dig up, identify, and perform an autopsy on Howard’s corpse, the case could be reopened just in time to coincide with Gene’s “Better Call Saul” timeline. And since Jimmy McGill’s fictional identity has already been exposed by a curious taxi driver (if it really is a taxi driver…), the authorities may discover a completely new reason to put Saul Goodman behind bars in the finale Better call Saul.