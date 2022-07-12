“Better Call Saul” just made Walt and Jesse’s appearance even more important

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the 8th episode of the 6th season of the TV series “Better call Saul”.

Walt and Jesse’s long-awaited cameos in season 6 of “Better Call Saul” have become much more important for the finale of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off. Even before the premiere took place, the last season of “Better Call Saul” faced a huge amount of undisclosed narrative area. However, the breakneck pace of Jimmy McGill’s final chapter completely exceeds expectations: Nacho dies in episode 3, Howard gets hit in episode 7, and Gus Fring kills Lalo Salamanca in episode 8.

Abandoning this accelerator, “Better Call Saul” “Point and Shoot” eerily resembles the penultimate episode, when in fact there are as many as 5 parts left. However, since Lalo and Gus’ feud in “Better Call Saul” is settled, most of the story has already been fully revealed. When season 6 began, the two most important remaining stories about the timeline of the “Better Call Saul” prequel were the fate of Jimmy and Kim and Lalo’s war against Gus. As exciting as Jimmy and Kim’s future may be, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould don’t need the full 5 episodes to complete this relationship. Even with some unavoidable Gin timeline stuff, what will the rest of season 6 “Better Call Saul” really be about?

This mystery may just prove how important Walt and Jesse will be. It is confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return in season 6 of Better Call Saul, where each actor will get a solo scene and share the screen for the last (possibly) time. Bob Odenkirk also stated that the roles of the duo “Breaking Bad” may be more than the audience expects. No matter how Walt and Jesse affect the ending of “Better Call Saul,” their arrival may fill the void left by Lalo Salamanca’s death. We already know that Cranston and Paul don’t just show up for cheap fan services, but will somehow be intertwined with the time frame Better call Saul. Comebacks on such a huge scale deserve one or two episodes to fully reveal them, and White and Pinkman’s partnership still has such authority, even if their combined trio of scenes is relatively short, their presence will propel the season 6 narrative of “Better Call Saul” forward… just like Lalo Salamanca did until recently.

When will Walt and Jesse appear in the series “Better Call Saul”?

After “Point and Shoot” ends with Mike informing a shell-shocked Jimmy and Kim of Lalo’s demise, the next episode of season 6 of the series “Better Call Saul” should undoubtedly document the immediate consequences as these two lawyers adjust to the burden of murder on their conscience. This would rule out any appearance of Walt or Jesse in episode 9. You can also imagine that the finale of the series “Better Call Saul” will be dedicated exclusively to the leading couple of Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seahorn, without being distracted by the cameos of the blockbuster “Breaking Bad”. This means that the most logical places for Walt and Jesse to appear in “Better Call Saul” will be episodes 10, 11 and/or 12 of season 6.

The exact time of the appearance of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in “Better Call Saul” will depend on which timeline each of them participates in. The scene Walt and Jesse share together should take place during the Breaking Bad continuity, either as a recreation of a classic moment or as an interaction. I’ve never shown anything bad. Jesse’s individual cameo may appear before Breaking Bad, when the young criminal will be represented by Kim in court, or after El Camino in Alaska (although this may spoil his happy ending). Walt, on the other hand, is likely to appear in Gene’s timeline—possibly during his exile from Nebraska.